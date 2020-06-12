Aletho News

Time to End Israeli Tyranny over Western Halls of Power: Zarif

Al-Manar | June 12, 2020

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out at the Zionist lobbies for “poisoning” US politics, saying the time has come to end Israeli influence on the Western decision-making bodies.

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat pointed to an article published in the Jewish Telegraphic Agency about Israel’s influence over the US Congress, saying, “If there were ever any question of WHO dictates US—& Western—policy in the Mid East, this headline screams it loud & clear.”

“AIPAC has poisoned US politics for years, overtly giving instructions to Congress,” Zarif added.

“Time to end #APARTHEID Israel’s tyranny over Western halls of power,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote in the message.

Zarif has also attached a picture to his post, showing the title of an article published in the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The article has admitted that AIPAC “the leading pro-Israel lobby in the United States is telling lawmakers that they are free to criticize Israel’s looming annexation plans.”

  1. HE Mohammad Zarif rightly infers that AIPAC’s ‘green light’ confirms its typical ‘red light’ hold over US lawmakers who objected to the Zionist entity over the last few decades. Examples of its vicious diktats as a foreign agency were exposed by Edward Curtiss’s ‘Stealth PACs’ which I conveyed on Sahar tv in the 1990’s. Some of the Acts were actually against American interests. In the final analysis, the wars on Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria will embarrass future Americans as War Crimes on a global scale that will require heavy compensation. This prospect is more prescient than the consequences of slavery, climate change or even Covid-19 and cutting all aid and support for the criminal entity should be a priority, with apologies for aiding and abetting Land Theft; Terrorism; Murder; Deprivation of Human Rights; War Crimes; Crimes against Humanity and Genocide (Mrs.Albright’s “the price is worth it” reaction to the (first) half-million Iraqi child deaths from Sanctions).

    • How do they demand reparations for past slavery when at the present we are all living enslaved to billionaire Zionists?

      Surely the aim is to divide and distract with this demand.

