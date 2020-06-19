Hungary’s NGOs will have to disclose foreign funds despite EU top court’s ruling: Orban
RT | June 19, 2020
Civil organizations involved in Hungarian politics will still have to disclose their foreign donors, PM Viktor Orban said on Friday. He made the statement after the European Union’s top court said Hungary’s stance on overseas funding violated EU law.
The Hungarian legislation was part of measures against what the government sees as unfair foreign influence, linked to its disagreements with US billionaire George Soros, who was born in Budapest.
On Friday, reacting to the ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU for the first time, Orban said Hungary would respect the decision about the funding of NGOs but transparency rules would continue to apply.
“All Hungarians will know about every and each forint worth of funding sent here from abroad for political purposes,” the PM told state radio.
