Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Bolton’s statements on Trump-Kim summit are ‘distorted,’ Seoul says

RT | June 22, 2020

South Korea said on Monday that accounts by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton of discussions between leaders of the United States and the two Koreas in his upcoming book are inaccurate and distorted.

Reports have cited Bolton as writing that South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is keen to improve relations with Pyongyang, had raised unrealistic expectations with both the North’s leader, Kim Jong-un, and US President Donald Trump, for his own “unification” agenda.

“It does not reflect accurate facts and substantially distorts facts,” South Korea’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, said in a statement referring to Bolton’s description of the consultations.

Chung did not elaborate on specific areas but said the publication set a “dangerous” precedent. “Unilaterally publishing consultations made based on mutual trust violates the basic principles of diplomacy and could severely damage future negotiations,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

June 22, 2020 - Posted by | Deception, Mainstream Media, Warmongering | ,

1 Comment »

  1. Guys like Bolton, Pompeo, etc are SO pro Israel(instead of being Pro USA), and should be banned from the USA Government. You cannot be loyal to Two countries.
    The USA needs a huge cleanout of Dual Passport Holders from Government, to restore equilibrium.
    The USA will never be “Free and Democratic”, until they get rid of the “Rotten Apples” in their basket.
    You know I’m right!

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 22, 2020 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: