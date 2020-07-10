Analysis: Dominant Hypothesis Among Reporters on 9/11 Was that Explosions Brought Down Twin Towers
Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth | July 8, 2020
Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth today published a groundbreaking paper by researchers Ted Walter and Graeme MacQueen documenting the findings from their review of 70 hours of 9/11 news footage.
In total, Walter and MacQueen identified 36 news reporters across 11 different channels who either reported the occurrence of explosions during the Twin Towers’ destruction or who afterward referred to the destruction as an explosion-based event or who reported the possible use of explosives based on information from government sources.
The 36 reporters include, by network, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and Cynthia McFadden; CBS’s Harold Dow, Tom Flynn, Mika Brzezinski, and Carol Marin (appearing on WCBS); NBC’s Pat Dawson and Anne Thompson; CNN’s Aaron Brown, Rose Arce, Patty Sabga, and Alan Dodds Frank; Fox News’ David Lee Miller and Rick Leventhal; MSNBC’s Ashleigh Banfield and Rick Sanchez; CNBC’s John Bussey, Ron Insana, and Bob Pisani; WABC’s N.J. Burkett, Michelle Charlesworth, Nina Pineda, Cheryl Fiandaca, and Joe Torres; WCBS’s John Slattery, Marcella Palmer, Vince DeMentri, and Marcia Kramer; WNBC’s Walter Perez; New York 1’s Kristen Shaughnessy, Andrew Siff, John Schiumo, and Andrew Kirtzman; USA Today’s Jack Kelley; and two unidentified reporters (1 and 2) who attended a press conference with Mayor Giuliani and Governor Pataki.
The paper, titled “How 36 Reporters Brought Us the Twin Towers’ Explosive Demolition on 9/11,” includes extensive appendices where every news clip can be viewed.
Walter and MacQueen conclude that the hypothesis of explosions bringing down the Twin Towers was not only prevalent among reporters but was, in fact, the dominant hypothesis. Next, they plan to publish a follow-up paper examining how the hypothesis of fire-induced collapse so quickly supplanted the originally dominant explosion hypothesis.
Read “How 36 Reporters Brought Us the Twin Towers’ Explosive Demolition on 9/11.”
You’d have to be a Donkey, to believe the “Official NIST REPORT”, it is absolute rubbish. The U.S. Government has shut down any public discussion about the most important event that occurred in the USA in the last 50 years.
Larry Silverstein’s public admission(it’s on Video disc) that “He and the NYFD decided to “Pull the Building”( the NYFD have since admitted that they have NO EXPERTISE in controlled demolition) so that leaves Larry Silverstein, with a bright light shining on him, with lots of questions(under oath) to answer.
BUT, the government won’t ask him, under oath.
The “9/11” ‘Story’ stinks to high Heaven…….
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 10, 2020 |