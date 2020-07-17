Your Body, Their Choice
Corbett • 07/17/2020
Stripped of its contextual baggage, the phrase “My Body, My Choice” makes a compelling rallying cry because it conveys a fundamental truth that we all innately understand: I have the claim to my own body and what is done to it. So why, then, are we being asked to believe that when it comes to vaccinations during a declared pandemic it is “Your Body, Their Choice”?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.
For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).
Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES
Board of Health – September 23, 2019 – Part 1 of 2
Toronto Public Health’s Strategy to Address Vaccine Hesitancy
Union Pacific Railway Co. v. Botsford, 141 U.S. 250 (1891)
Schoendorff v. Society of New York Hospital (1914)
Forced Vaccination: The Tragic Legacy of Jacobson v Massachusetts by Barbara Loe Fisher
Jacobson v Massachusetts is “one of the most important pieces of public health jurisprudence”
How & Why Big Oil Conquered the World
State Bar Association’s Health Law Section Report Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination, Standards for Allocating Ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment
How Did Potatoes Get So Popular? – #PropagandaWatch
New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers
WHO: Anti-vaccination campaigns threaten global health
Should the COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory? | The Social
But that’s called the death panel and you’re not supposed to have that discussion.
SAGE working group dealing with vaccine hesitancy
REPORT OF THE SAGE WORKING GROUP ON VACCINE HESITANCY
Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Race, Sabin Vaccine Institute and the Aspen Institute Release Report on Vaccine Hesitancy; A Call to Improve Vaccine Acceptance (Gates funding)
Reducing SARS‐CoV‐2 transmission in the UK: A behavioural science approach to identifying options for increasing adherence to social distancing and shielding vulnerable people
Anti-vaxxers Stole ‘My Body, My Choice’ from the Abortion Rights Movement
Ensuring Uptake of Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2
Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Generates Immune Response
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Adverse Reactions In “More Than Half” Of Trial Participants
Toronto Board of Health Motion on Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy April 8, 2019
Mandatory vaccination bill defeated 22-20
New Zealand Public Party – what we stand for
Press Release – Legal Challenge to COVID-19 Measures Filed In Ontario Superior Court
Interview 1563 – Keith Knight and James Corbett Dissect Voluntary Servitude
“…And Then There Were None” – FLNWO #41
Episode 107 – Lessons in Resistance: Non-compliance
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply