Your Body, Their Choice

Corbett • 07/17/2020

Stripped of its contextual baggage, the phrase “My Body, My Choice” makes a compelling rallying cry because it conveys a fundamental truth that we all innately understand: I have the claim to my own body and what is done to it. So why, then, are we being asked to believe that when it comes to vaccinations during a declared pandemic it is “Your Body, Their Choice”?

SHOW NOTES

Board of Health – September 23, 2019 – Part 1 of 2

Toronto Public Health’s Strategy to Address Vaccine Hesitancy

Union Pacific Railway Co. v. Botsford, 141 U.S. 250 (1891)

Schoendorff v. Society of New York Hospital (1914)

Jacobsen v. Massachussetts.

Forced Vaccination: The Tragic Legacy of Jacobson v Massachusetts by Barbara Loe Fisher

Jacobson v Massachusetts is “one of the most important pieces of public health jurisprudence

Buck v. Bell

How & Why Big Oil Conquered the World

Del Debates Dershowitz

State Bar Association’s Health Law Section Report Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination, Standards for Allocating Ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment

How Did Potatoes Get So Popular? – #PropagandaWatch

New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers

WHO: Anti-vaccination campaigns threaten global health

Should the COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory? | The Social

But that’s called the death panel and you’re not supposed to have that discussion.

SAGE working group dealing with vaccine hesitancy

REPORT OF THE SAGE WORKING GROUP ON VACCINE HESITANCY

Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Race, Sabin Vaccine Institute and the Aspen Institute Release Report on Vaccine Hesitancy; A Call to Improve Vaccine Acceptance (Gates funding)

Reducing SARS‐CoV‐2 transmission in the UK: A behavioural science approach to identifying options for increasing adherence to social distancing and shielding vulnerable people

Your Body Is a Bioweapon

Anti-vaxxers Stole ‘My Body, My Choice’ from the Abortion Rights Movement

Ensuring Uptake of Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2

Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Generates Immune Response

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Adverse Reactions In “More Than Half” Of Trial Participants

Toronto Board of Health Motion on Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy April 8, 2019

Mandatory vaccination bill defeated 22-20

New Zealand Public Party – what we stand for

Make Americans Free Again

Press Release – Legal Challenge to COVID-19 Measures Filed In Ontario Superior Court

Interview 1563 – Keith Knight and James Corbett Dissect Voluntary Servitude

“…And Then There Were None” – FLNWO #41

Episode 107 – Lessons in Resistance: Non-compliance

Your Guide to Surviving A Crisis

