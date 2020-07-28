The Senseless and Bloody Italian Campaign 1943-44
Tales of the American Empire | September 27, 2019
American society worships wars and wartime leaders. As a result, most Americans do not know that many wartime leaders were incompetent, while others sacrificed thousands of American lives to advance their career. There are several examples from World War II, like the mindless attacks through mountains up the Italian peninsula. This pointless effort also killed great numbers of Italian civilians and destroyed entire towns.
Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial
