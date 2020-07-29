Aletho News

US Democrats reject restrictions on military aid to Israel

MEMO | July 29, 2020

American Democrats voted overwhelmingly against a draft resolution which would restrict US military aid to Israel, reports revealed yesterday.

The draft resolution also condemned Israeli settlements, which have been labelled illegal by the UN Security Council.

The committee rejected the addition of the term “occupation” and refused to condition aid to Israel should the occupation state move forward with annexation efforts.

The amendment was introduced by Clem Balanoff, the Illinois director of the pro-Bernie Sanders non-profit “Our Revolution”.

Although 34 members voted in favour of the motion, 117 opposed it and five abstained.

  1. AIPAC wins again….

    Comment by Leland Roth | July 29, 2020 | Reply


