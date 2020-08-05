Don’t Do Your Own Research!!! – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 08/05/2020
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube
Do your own research! Read it for yourself! It’s in the show notes! How many times have I uttered these words? These exhortations represent the founding ethos of The Corbett Report. I want you to read the source documents for yourself and come to your own conclusions. But guess what? The establishment doesn’t want you to think for yourself, and now that the Corona World Order is beginning the Great Reset, they are coming out and saying as much. Find out the details in this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.
SHOW NOTES
Chris Cuomo CNN LIES And Says Reading Wikileaks Is Illegal
You Must Not ‘Do Your Own Research’ When It Comes To Science
Fluoride on The Corbett Report
Dr Fauci says you don’t need to wear a mask
Fauci gets upset with GOP lawmaker’s question about masks
WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan asks Dr. Fauci if nationwide protests helped spread the coronavirus
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
August 5, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Don’t Do Your Own Research!!!
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Butter: Nature’s Perfect Fat
By Donald W. Miller, Jr., MD | Lew Rockwell | February 21, 2017
Sally Fallon Morell has written a new book, published last month, titled Nourishing Fats: Why We Need Animal Fats for Health and Happiness. In a smoothly flowing 182 pages, she shows why saturated fat and cholesterol are not the villains they are made out to be.
Parents of infants and young children will be drawn first to Chapter 8, “Remember the Little Ones: Why Children Need Animal Fats.” Beneath this title in the table of contents she writes: “Children need animal fats for normal growth and the development of their brains. But at the two-year checkup, doctors warn moms not to give saturated fats to their toddlers, and whole milk is forbidden in school lunches—despite consistent science showing that children on low fat diets are more likely to suffer from allergies, asthma, learning disorders and obesity. We are literally starving our children in the name of phony science.”
The human brain continues to make billions of new brain cells after birth for some number of years. They need saturated fats and cholesterol to form healthy, waterproof cell membranes. Fallon Morell spells out the many important roles saturated fats and cholesterol play in the body, like supporting the “formation of sex hormones, needed in copious quantities during pregnancy.” She points out that “Nearly half of the fatty acids in human breast milk are saturated, suggesting that dietary saturated fats are critical to the development of infants and young children. Saturated fats are so important during these critical stages of development that their abundant presence in breast milk is universal among mammals.” … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,972,461 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
Leland Roth on We’ve spent a TRILLION dollars… brianharryaustralia on US cannot disarm Lebanon’s Hez… Dave Rubin on Funerals Have Spiked in Numero… Guilded Rage on Lebanon SITREP: Letter from a… roberthstiver on Anti-Semitism payouts are an ‘… traducteur on Butter: Nature’s Perfect … Guilded Rage on Anti-Semitism payouts are an ‘… roberthstiver on Anti-Semitism payouts are an ‘… Guilded Rage on US cannot disarm Lebanon’s Hez… Guilded Rage on Anti-Semitism payouts are an ‘… brianharryaustralia on US cannot disarm Lebanon’s Hez… Guilded Rage on US cannot disarm Lebanon’s Hez… Guilded Rage on US cannot disarm Lebanon’s Hez… roberthstiver on Anti-Semitism payouts are an ‘… brianharryaustralia on US cannot disarm Lebanon’s Hez…
Aletho News
- Don’t Do Your Own Research!!! – #PropagandaWatch August 5, 2020
- Medicine, Doctors, and More: Russia Sends Five Planes With Humanitarian Assistance to Beirut August 5, 2020
- SDF militants kill civilian protesting against US military presence in Syria August 5, 2020
- Iran’s Judiciary head urges international action against US sanctions on Lebanon after massive blast August 5, 2020
- Funerals Have Spiked in Numerous Nations August 5, 2020
- Butter: Nature’s Perfect Fat August 5, 2020
- Lebanon SITREP: Letter from a Lebanese friend August 5, 2020
- End Canada Israel Free Trade Agreement August 5, 2020
- Colombian Supreme Court Orders House Arrest of Ex-President Alvaro Uribe – Reports August 4, 2020
- We’ve spent a TRILLION dollars on statins to lower cholesterol, yet cardiovascular deaths have gone UP – it’s achieved nothing August 4, 2020
- Remembering Israel’s 2014 attack on Gaza’s universities August 4, 2020
- Apartheid or one state: Has Jordan broken a political taboo? August 4, 2020
- Austrians protest government cooperation with Israel in cyber drills August 4, 2020
- Lithuania’s alleged involvement in Maidan contradicts supposed European values August 4, 2020
- Democratic Party Boosters Have Little to Offer August 4, 2020
- Media ramps up campaign to get Biden out of debates, offering various excuses other than their candidate’s failing mind August 4, 2020
- Mines, Minerals, And ‘Green Energy’: A Reality Check August 3, 2020
- Iran’s natural gas network reaching full penetration rate: Minister August 3, 2020
If Americans Knew
- An error has occurred; the feed is probably down. Try again later.
Indian Punchline
- The Wars of the Maps in South Asia won’t have happy ending August 5, 2020
Craig Murray
- Assange Legal Farce Continues August 3, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- The Hidden Costs Of Net Zero August 5, 2020
- State-backed pension scheme Nest will divert nearly half of workers’ cash into green investment strategy August 3, 2020
- Hols August 1, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply