Palestinian Woman Dies after Being Shot during Israeli Army Raid
Israeli forces fire at Palestinians in the West Bank on 15 March 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency]
Palestine Chronicle | August 7, 2020
A Palestinian woman died after being shot on Friday by Israeli soldiers during a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.
The Health Ministry confirmed that Dalia Samudi, 23, succumbed to her critical wounds after being hit by live bullets that penetrated her chest, liver and pancreas. She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Israeli forces raided al-Jaberiyyat neighborhood, where they interrogated and threatened to re-arrest a former prisoner after breaking into his house. The raid sparked confrontations during which Israeli troops opened fire towards local teens who attempted to block their passage.
According to her friend, Samudi was trying to close the window in order to prevent tear gas from entering her home.
Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Mahmoud al-Sa‘di confirmed that a Samoudi was hit in the chest with a bullet fired by Israeli forces while in her house during the raid.
Al-Sa‘di added that the forces directly opened fire at the ambulance which arrived at the scene.
