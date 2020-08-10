Transhumanism and You
Corbett • 08/10/2020
Transhumanism promises us a fantastic future in which humans overcome disease, aging, and even death. It just requires us to take the final step and merge fully with machines. But its secret past in crypto-eugenics reveals a darker future, one in which a GenRich elite rule over the GenPoor masses. Are you ready to give up your humanity?
Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube
CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio
August 10, 2020
Aletho News
- Transhumanism and You August 11, 2020
- Lebanese government resigns: ‘Corruption is stronger than the State’ August 11, 2020
- Israeli Official Reveals Reason behind Slowing down of American Migration to Israel August 10, 2020
- Iran is ready to help Beirut’s reconstruction August 10, 2020
- US man posing as Hong Kong activist disseminates anti-China propaganda August 10, 2020
- Beirut Devastated: The New Paradigm May Be Explosive August 10, 2020
- Lukashenko Says There Will be No ‘Maidan’ in Belarus, ‘We Won’t Let the Country Be Torn Apart’ August 10, 2020
- Syrian tribe declares popular war against US forces, SDF August 10, 2020
- China Denounces Statement of 5 Western Foreign Ministers on Hong Kong as Meddling August 10, 2020
- Afghanistan’s grand assembly approves freeing of 400 Taliban prisoners August 10, 2020
- Saudi king suggested ground invasion of Qatar to Trump in June 2017: Report August 9, 2020
- Biden orders removal of Israel occupation reference from election campaign August 9, 2020
- Lebanon: The Beirut Blast, Destabilisation, Chaos, And An Attempt At Regime Change August 9, 2020
- Belgian court suspends issuing arms export licenses to companies dealing with Riyadh August 9, 2020
- Pentagon issues report on Syria war, condemns recruitment of children by SDF August 9, 2020
- Venezuela Sentences US Mercenaries to 20 Years in Prison August 9, 2020
- Lebanon SITREP: second letter from a Lebanese friend August 8, 2020
- Twitter censoring tweets containing links to BitChute video service, flags posts as ‘potentially harmful’ August 8, 2020
