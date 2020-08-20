Aletho News

Gaza health official: Electricity cuts threaten lives of 120 newborn babies

MEMO | August 20, 2020

Consultant paediatrician and Chairman of the Gaza Neonatal Network (GNN) Dr Nabil Al-Baraqoun warned on Wednesday that the frequent electricity outages threaten the lives of 120 newborn babies currently being taken care of in intensive care incubators in Gazan hospitals.

Dr Al-Baraqoun explained that the 135 neonatal incubators are all powered by electricity, noting that the frequent power cuts and the use of alternative energy sources cause damage to medical devices such as incubators, resuscitation equipment and ventilators, which could cause complications for the infants, and even deaths.

He clarified that the alternation in using alternative energy sources like power generators and solar energy do not provide adequate energy to the incubators.

  1. News items like this cause the Zios to rub their hands.

    Like

    Comment by traducteur | August 20, 2020 | Reply

  2. May God damn the vile-satanic-psychotic-criminal Zios — in view of the stark reality that humans don’t have the balls….

    (Dammit — can’t an NGO step up, or solar-powered or seawater-powered generators [or even burning rubble, wood, plastic…?] be conceived and put on line to succor these babies???) (I do note the concluding words, but there must be some innovative, smart — and desperate to help their own people — engineers/scientists/inventors/entrepreneurs in Gaza…?!)

    Like

    Comment by roberthstiver | August 20, 2020 | Reply


