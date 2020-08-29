The Empire’s Fake War on Terror
Tales of the American Empire | January 2, 2020
The end of the Cold War in 1990 presented a serious problem for the American empire. The threat of communism could no longer justify massive wartime military budgets and a worldwide system of military bases. It could no longer justify American military intervention to protect corporate interests whenever a nation’s political establishment threatened change. The easy profits from military contracts decreased as peace spread throughout the world. The solution was an extensive propaganda campaign to replace the threat of communism with the threat of terrorism.
________________________________
The accused mastermind of the 9-11 attacks, Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, was arrested in 2012 and is still awaiting trial; https://metro.co.uk/2019/08/31/trial-…
The Dark Side of the 1991 Gulf War; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2KpG…
“General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned – Seven Countries in Five Years; Democracy Now; March 2007; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RC1M…
“Return of al-Qaida”; Unz; Eric Maroglis; Jan. 11, 2014; http://www.unz.com/emargolis/return-o…
August 29, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Militarism, Timeless or most popular, Video, Wars for Israel
