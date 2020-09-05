Aletho News

American Marines Invaded Iceland in 1941

Tales of the American Empire | October 25, 2019

On July 7, 1941, a large American naval task force with a 4000-man Marine brigade arrived off Iceland. Despite British pressure, the government of Iceland refused to invite the American troops ashore. President Roosevelt ordered the Marines to invade and informed the US Congress that Marines had landed because it was in Iceland’s best interest.

The United States Marines in Iceland, 1941-1942; Marine Corps Historical Reference Pamphlet; HQMC; 1970; https://www.marines.mil/Portals/1/Pub…

HIGHLIGHTS OF MOBILIZATION, WORLD WAR II, 1938-1942; Office of the Chief of Military History; Department of the Army; Dr. Stetson Conn; 10 March 1959; https://history.army.mil/documents/WW…

