Former JAG Officer Richard Black Warns of Potential Military Coup
Sarah Westall | September 10, 2020
In this extremely important video from the Schiller Institute conference which concluded September 6th, former Virginia State Senator and Judge Advocate General Richard Black finds that those retired generals, now active against Donald Trump are in violation of Section 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He names the names and says what the President should order Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to do if Esper doesn’t do it himself. The Defense One publication being used by the insurrectionists is owned now by the Atlantic Media, principally Laurene Powell Jobs, who has been a key financial angel supporting Kamala Harris. Atlantic Media also publishes the Atlantic which is pushing the current fake narrative about the president disparaging the military.
The full panel of which Senator Black’s remarks were a part can be viewed here.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 11, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Militarism, Video | United States
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
9/11 Facts Collection
9/11 Facts
Events of September 11, 2001 – Evidence-Based Facts
A Summary of the Most Credible Facts
Focusing on Academic and Scientific Research
Many Published in Peer-Reviewed Journals
… continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,000,200 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Former JAG Officer Richard Bla… traducteur on Merkel Saves Nord Stream 2 Wit… brianharryaustralia on COVID-911: From Homeland Secur… brianharryaustralia on Iran rejects claim of meddling… brianharryaustralia on Iran rejects claim of meddling… brianharryaustralia on MSM’s attempts to spin Trump’s… brianharryaustralia on Tehran slams as ‘baseless’ UN… Leland Roth on MSM’s attempts to spin Trump’s… Daniel Connelly on Craig Kelly Speech on the Supp… brianharryaustralia on Mueller’s team WIPED over 30 c… brianharryaustralia on US sanctions Ukrainian lawmake… brianharryaustralia on Iran, China, Russia to partake…
Aletho News
- Former JAG Officer Richard Black Warns of Potential Military Coup September 12, 2020
- Merkel Saves Nord Stream 2 With a Cunning Trick September 12, 2020
- An India-China reset is still possible September 12, 2020
- COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity September 11, 2020
- US ‘Pressing’ Lebanon to Sign Unfavourable Deal With Israel, Analysts Suggest September 11, 2020
- Tehran slams as ‘baseless’ UN report of Iran’s arms shipments to Yemen September 11, 2020
- MSM’s attempts to spin Trump’s attacks on senseless wars as disrespect for military at large are a dismal distortion of reality September 11, 2020
- Iran rejects claim of meddling in US elections, blasts US’ own intl. election meddling September 11, 2020
- Mueller’s team WIPED over 30 cell phones before turning them over to inspector general September 11, 2020
- US sanctions Ukrainian lawmaker who published Biden-Poroshenko tapes for ‘Russian influence’ in presidential election September 10, 2020
- Iran, China, Russia to partake in Caucus 2020 military drills September 10, 2020
- US Fails to Control Lebanon Because Hezbollah, Amal ‘Represent the Majority’ – Journalist September 10, 2020
- 4 Yemen tribes sign no aggression deal with Houthis in Marib September 10, 2020
- Israel Funds America’s Israel Lobby, While U.S. Taxpayers Pay for Endless Fraud Against Themselves September 10, 2020
- NATO begins military maneuvers in the Barents Sea September 10, 2020
- Microsoft Allegedly Flags “Russian Hacking” Attempt Targeting Biden Campaign Firm September 10, 2020
- Vitamin D, First clinical trial September 10, 2020
- ‘Nothing nefarious at all’: Backlash as ex-NSA chief, involved in mass surveillance revealed by Snowden, joins Amazon board September 10, 2020
If Americans Knew
- Pro-Israel groups reportedly break law, media & Congress look the other way September 11, 2020
- Top pro-Israel lawyer faked attack in plot to frame Palestine group September 9, 2020
- Kevin Zeese worked for justice for Palestinians September 7, 2020
Indian Punchline
- An India-China reset is still possible September 11, 2020
Craig Murray
- Your Man in the Public Gallery – Assange Hearing Day 8 September 10, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
“The Schiller Institute”, based in Washington DC. Directors, Harley Schlager, John Sigerson, Fred Huenefeld and Theo Mitchell…..Sounds like another one of those shady groups that ‘lines up” alongside AIPAC…….
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 11, 2020 |