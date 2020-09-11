Aletho News

Former JAG Officer Richard Black Warns of Potential Military Coup

Sarah Westall | September 10, 2020

In this extremely important video from the Schiller Institute conference which concluded September 6th, former Virginia State Senator and Judge Advocate General Richard Black finds that those retired generals, now active against Donald Trump are in violation of Section 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He names the names and says what the President should order Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to do if Esper doesn’t do it himself. The Defense One publication being used by the insurrectionists is owned now by the Atlantic Media, principally Laurene Powell Jobs, who has been a key financial angel supporting Kamala Harris. Atlantic Media also publishes the Atlantic which is pushing the current fake narrative about the president disparaging the military.

The full panel of which Senator Black’s remarks were a part can be viewed here.

September 11, 2020 - Posted by | Militarism, Video |

  1. “The Schiller Institute”, based in Washington DC. Directors, Harley Schlager, John Sigerson, Fred Huenefeld and Theo Mitchell…..Sounds like another one of those shady groups that ‘lines up” alongside AIPAC…….

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 11, 2020 | Reply


