The impossibility of Windmills

Klimaatwaarheid | September 8, 2020

In this video I try to explain in simple terms why a 100% production of energy using windmills is impossible in practice, despite all the positive information coming from green power advocates.

  1. So, why does it have to be 100%? Isnt 25%, 50%, or 90% a reduction of fossil fuels?

    Comment by red44blog | September 12, 2020 | Reply


