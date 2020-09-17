Cuties and Useful Idiots
Amazing Polly | September 16, 2020
The Cabal of Global Oligarchs is losing control of the narrative they’ve kept under wraps for so long and the cover-upperers have gone berzerk in their effort to hide what they are doing. In this video I look at the latest anti-anti-human trafficking pieces from the media, as well as the reaction to a new, revolting Netflix film.
References:
VIDEO: The Richest Most Twisted Swamp Creatures Ever: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kpayw4PPvU
Sundance sex abuse: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/sundance-film-festival-co-founder-charged-sex-abuse-n993601
HuffPo: It’s out of Control: https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/entry/how-qanon-impedes-legitimate-anti-trafficking-groups_n_5f4eacb9c5b69eb5c03592d1?ri18n=true
California Law more lenient for homosexual offenders: https://abc7.com/governor-gavin-newsom-sex-offender-law-californias-registry-senate-bill-145/6420294/
RAMRANTS Joe Biden videos: https://twitter.com/RAMRANTS/status/930065838387863552
Daily Mail Sundance sex abuse: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6970607/Man-abused-Sundance-founder-tells-confronted-filmmaker.html
USA Today: Star of Cheer charged s with minor: https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/investigations/2020/09/14/jerry-harris-cheerleader-netflix-cheer-fbi-investigation-search-warrant-alleged-sexual-misconduct/5741805002/
IOM stats on trafficking: https://www.ctdatacollaborative.org/iom-data-overview
HUFFPO: It’s out of Control Q: https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/entry/how-qanon-impedes-legitimate-anti-trafficking-groups_n_5f4eacb9c5b69eb5c03592d1?ri18n=true
Matt Binder: https://www.wvxu.org/post/how-qanon-gaining-traction-mainstream-politics#stream/0
To send a contribution to this channel (thank you!) you can send:
– via Paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
– through the mail: PO Box address here: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply