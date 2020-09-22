FAUCI TOUTS VITAMINS FOR COVID?!

Featured Video

By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That |September 20, 2020

Sometimes it is fun looking back in time, like this story from 2006:

We ought to start by explaining that Diacono is no ordinary commercial farmer. He was in fact Head Gardener at Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s River Cottage. (You did not really think Hugh did his own gardening, did you?)

Diacono is really more of an experimental gardener/environmental consultant, which of course is fair enough.

So how did those olive trees turn out?

Unfortunately, according to the Independent, they all died out in the winter of 2009/10. Undaunted however, Diacono planted some more of a different variety that summer.

Sadly, these don’t appear to have fared any better. Rick Stein reported a few years ago that no olive oil was commercially available from Diacono’s Otter Farm.

And Otter Farm have confirmed to me today that the olive trees have now been removed from the farm.

In fact, according to Caradoc Doy, the Devon based horticulturist, olive trees are not new to Britain. The oldest is over 100 years old and fruits in decent summers.

As he explains:

You can expect flowers in the early summer which will develop fruit, but do not expect the fruit to ripen. Even in hot Mediterranean climates the fruit are not harvested until November or later. The summer of 2006 was hot enough for fruit to develop on some of my trees. Sadly, we still need much more sunshine in Britain before a regular harvest makes it anywhere near the kitchen!

Full article

