FAUCI TOUTS VITAMINS FOR COVID?!
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 22, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
FAUCI TOUTS VITAMINS FOR COVID?!
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Wot? No Olives?
By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That |September 20, 2020
Sometimes it is fun looking back in time, like this story from 2006:
We ought to start by explaining that Diacono is no ordinary commercial farmer. He was in fact Head Gardener at Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s River Cottage. (You did not really think Hugh did his own gardening, did you?)
Diacono is really more of an experimental gardener/environmental consultant, which of course is fair enough.
So how did those olive trees turn out?
Unfortunately, according to the Independent, they all died out in the winter of 2009/10. Undaunted however, Diacono planted some more of a different variety that summer.
Sadly, these don’t appear to have fared any better. Rick Stein reported a few years ago that no olive oil was commercially available from Diacono’s Otter Farm.
And Otter Farm have confirmed to me today that the olive trees have now been removed from the farm.
In fact, according to Caradoc Doy, the Devon based horticulturist, olive trees are not new to Britain. The oldest is over 100 years old and fruits in decent summers.
As he explains:
You can expect flowers in the early summer which will develop fruit, but do not expect the fruit to ripen. Even in hot Mediterranean climates the fruit are not harvested until November or later. The summer of 2006 was hot enough for fruit to develop on some of my trees. Sadly, we still need much more sunshine in Britain before a regular harvest makes it anywhere near the kitchen!
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,007,690 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on No, the U.S. Supreme Court Wil… brianharryaustralia on Pro-Women’s Rights Supreme Cou… brianharryaustralia on The Bill for America’s $… brianharryaustralia on Reds Plot to Control Amer… ontogram on Germany: US Nuclear Weapons Sh… roberthstiver on Moscow Slams US’ Stateme… brianharryaustralia on The Criminal Prosecution of Bo… brianharryaustralia on Moscow Slams US’ Stateme… roberthstiver on Moscow Slams US’ Stateme… Wil Rodx on BLM’s War on the De… roberthstiver on Knesset rejects bill to ensure… roberthstiver on On Russia, Joe Biden’s mouth i…
Aletho News
- US troops to stay longer in Lithuania: Defense minister September 22, 2020
- Belarusian sanctions vetoed by Cyprus exposes deep divisions between Mediterranean and Northern Europe September 22, 2020
- A Peace Deal Like No Other September 22, 2020
- FAUCI TOUTS VITAMINS FOR COVID?! September 22, 2020
- Lies, Damned Lies and Health Statistics – the Deadly Danger of False Positives September 22, 2020
- No, the U.S. Supreme Court Will Not Save Us September 21, 2020
- Pro-Women’s Rights Supreme Court Judge Ruth Ginsburg Utterly Ignored Palestinian Genocide September 21, 2020
- Reds Plot to Control America! September 21, 2020
- US-based ‘creator of Novichok’ apologizes to Navalny, but Russian scientists say he wasn’t even involved in poison’s development September 21, 2020
- The Bill for America’s $50 Trillion Gluttony of Inequality Is Overdue September 21, 2020
- New European migration policy could repeat the 2015 crisis September 21, 2020
- Top UK scientists urge govt to protect most vulnerable from Covid-19 instead of carpet-bombing virus September 21, 2020
- Germany: US Nuclear Weapons Shamed in Nationwide Debate September 21, 2020
- American Mass Bombings of Chinese Cities in World War II September 21, 2020
- The Criminal Prosecution of Boeing Executives Should Begin September 20, 2020
- Moscow Slams US’ Statement on Restoration of Iran Sanctions as ‘Theatrical Performance’ September 20, 2020
- Iran says no need for European arms, will buy weapons from Russia, China September 20, 2020
- BLM’s War on the Deplorables September 19, 2020
If Americans Knew
- Israel has been “disappearing” Palestinians since 1967 September 21, 2020
- Israeli authorities arrest cancer patient traveling to hospital September 16, 2020
- Is the United Nations anti-Israel? – a survey of UN resolutions September 16, 2020
Indian Punchline
- The Sino-Russian Alliance Comes of Age — Part 3 September 21, 2020
Craig Murray
- Your Man in the Public Gallery: Assange Hearing Day 14 September 22, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- EU climate plan sets stage for an explosive rise in carbon prices September 22, 2020
- Prince Charles’ COVID Window Of Opportunity September 21, 2020
- Sacramento’s Hottest August (Next To Highway!) September 21, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply