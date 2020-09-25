Much-hyped US-made Javelin missile FAILS during Ukrainian military drill attended by President Zelensky
RT | September 24, 2020
After all the ballyhoo about their supply to Kiev you think they’d at least work? A US-made Javelin anti-tank missile has malfunctioned during a major military exercise, in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Northern Command, Major General Valery Zaluzhny, confirmed the incident to local media on Wednesday.
“The Javelin didn’t work. The missile didn’t fly out. Maybe, it was a mistake by the operator. Maybe, it was something else. We have to figure it out,” Zaluzhny said.
President Zelensky attended the ongoing ‘Joint Efforts 2020’ drill in the country’s Nikolaev region. Around 12,000 service personnel are participating in the exercise from September 22-25.
The drill was described by Zelensky’s website as “the first exercise conducted in accordance with the standards of NATO after Ukraine had received NATO’s Enhanced Opportunities Partner status.”
Ukraine received the first batch of Javelin missiles in June 2020. The second shipment is expected in 2021-22.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 25, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Militarism | Ukraine, United States
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Israeli authorities destroy Palestinian family home in Silwan, East Jerusalem
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
I’m Still Not Charlie!
By ANDRE VLTCHEK | CounterPunch | February 27, 2015
I am an atheist, but I am not Charlie Hebdo!
My disgust with Western imperialism and fascism is much stronger than my aversion towards religions. And I don’t think that “all religions are equally evil.” I mainly hold Christianity responsible for most of the crimes committed in modern human history. I hold it responsible for “derailing” and radicalizing traditionally much more peaceful religions, like Buddhism and yes, like Islam.
Therefore, I am definitely not Charlie! … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,009,945 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
traducteur on Much-hyped US-made Javelin mis… traducteur on Israeli authorities destroy Pa… jbthring on Hack reveals UK’s propag… michael on Coming Soon to a U.S. Neighbor… jbthring on Israeli authorities destroy Pa… Kathy on Open letter from medical docto… jbthring on US: UAE will not get F-35 jets… brianharryaustralia on Cheaper Than Remdesivir: Russi… brianharryaustralia on Tehran: Guardian report meant… brianharryaustralia on Western media manufactured nar… roberthstiver on Tehran: Guardian report meant… roberthstiver on Betrayal. Infuriating, Betraya…
Aletho News
- Putin offers US exchange of ‘guarantees’ that both countries won’t meddle in each other’s elections or wider domestic affairs September 25, 2020
- Much-hyped US-made Javelin missile FAILS during Ukrainian military drill attended by President Zelensky September 25, 2020
- Hack reveals UK’s propaganda campaign to drive Syrian regime change September 25, 2020
- Israeli authorities destroy Palestinian family home in Silwan, East Jerusalem September 25, 2020
- Are You Feeling Safer? ‘War of the Worlds’ Pits U.S. and Israel Against Everyone Else September 25, 2020
- The False Flag Poisoning of Alexei Navalny September 25, 2020
- Cheaper Than Remdesivir: Russia to Supply Anti-COVID Avifavir to 17 Countries September 24, 2020
- Open letter from medical doctors and health professionals to all Belgian authorities and media September 24, 2020
- UAE signs contracts with Israel firms on UN blacklist September 24, 2020
- US: UAE will not get F-35 jets for up to 7 years, despite Israel peace deal September 24, 2020
- Tehran: Guardian report meant to paint black picture of Iran rights situation September 24, 2020
- Western media manufactured narratives to rally support for Syria militants: Report September 24, 2020
- The American deep state revives its tired allegations of Russian interference in November’s presidential elections September 24, 2020
- The Pandemic is a Test Run – #PropagandaWatch September 24, 2020
- Betrayal. Infuriating, Betrayal September 24, 2020
- Coming Soon to a U.S. Neighborhood Near You? Regime-Change Foot Soldiers Parading as Social Justice Warriors September 23, 2020
- ‘Serious Security Threat’: Beijing Claims US Spy Planes Posed as Airliners Over 100 Times in 2020 September 23, 2020
- In refusing to extend New START, the US puts the world on the path of collective suicide September 23, 2020
If Americans Knew
- Flashback: AIPAC claims victory in Supreme Court ruling (1998) September 25, 2020
- Biden or Trump will mean four more years of cheerleading for Israel September 23, 2020
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg… If only she had supported equal rights for everyone September 22, 2020
Indian Punchline
- Joe Biden speaks on India. It’s good on the whole. September 24, 2020
Craig Murray
- Your Man in the Public Gallery: Assange Hearing Day 17 September 25, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Global Warming Drives Wildfires Study–Ignores Pre 1979 Data September 25, 2020
- China’s Meaningless “Promise” September 25, 2020
- Zero Carbon Commission Backs £27bn Carbon Tax September 24, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
That American equipment really isn’t much good; better to buy Russian.
LikeLike
Comment by traducteur | September 25, 2020 |