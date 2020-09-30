YouTube Regrets – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 09/30/2020
Are you concerned that watching YouTube-recommended CNN propaganda has turned you into a raging imperial warmonger? Or that that MSNBC video in the sidebar harmed you with its medical misinformation? Well, the Mozilla Foundation wants to hear all about your #YouTubeRegrets.
SHOW NOTES
8Gc58 links to Mozilla campaign
How to save the library – Questions For Corbett #069
Episode 342 – Pricking the Filter Bubble
Firefox browser maker Mozilla is taking on fake news
[Don’t] Download RegretsReporter today
CNN: #Gaddafi arming troops with Viagra, again!
JUST GET THE DAMN FLU VACCINE!!!
Is There A Flu Shot / COVID Link? – Questions For Corbett #068
7-year-old girl’s heartbreaking cry for help
September 30, 2020
