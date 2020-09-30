Aletho News

YouTube Regrets – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 09/30/2020

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube

Are you concerned that watching YouTube-recommended CNN propaganda has turned you into a raging imperial warmonger? Or that that MSNBC video in the sidebar harmed you with its medical misinformation? Well, the Mozilla Foundation wants to hear all about your #YouTubeRegrets.

SHOW NOTES
8Gc58 links to Mozilla campaign

YouTube Regrets Introduction

About YouTube Regrets

How to save the library – Questions For Corbett #069

Episode 342 – Pricking the Filter Bubble

History of Mozilla

Pledge for a Healthy Internet

Firefox browser maker Mozilla is taking on fake news

[Don’t] Download RegretsReporter today

CNN: #Gaddafi arming troops with Viagra, again!

JUST GET THE DAMN FLU VACCINE!!!

Is There A Flu Shot / COVID Link? – Questions For Corbett #068

7-year-old girl’s heartbreaking cry for help

