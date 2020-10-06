I Am A Conspiracy Theorist

Aletho News

Corbett • 10/06/2020

If you are afraid of being called a conspiracy theorist, then those words are having their intended effect. I will not censor myself to appeal to the Normie McNormiesons of the world. Yes, sometimes I theorize about conspiracies. And guess what? So do you! Now let’s discuss some evidence, shall we?

SHOW NOTES:
CIA Dispatch 1036-960

The “C” word

Shut Up, Conspiracy Theorist!

Shut Up, Burglary Theorist!

Interview 1581 – James Corbett Breaks Down the Great Reset

October 6, 2020 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video

