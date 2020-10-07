COVID-19 Fatality Rate “Worst Miscalculation” in Human History – PhD Student in Epidemiology

What Happened: Ronald B. Brown, Ph.D., from the School of Public health and Health Systems at the University of Waterloo, Canada, recently stated that the COVID-19 fatality rate is the “worst miscalculation in the history of humanity.” Brown is currently completing his second doctorate degree this time in epidemiology at the University of Waterloo.

Not long ago, Brown published a paper in Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness, titled “Public health lessons learned from biases in coronavirus mortality overestimation.”

In the paper he provides data and information he collected from his research, he compared informational texts from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to data from independent scientists and Congressional testimony. He states that “Results of this critical appraisal reveal information bias and selection bias in coronavirus mortality overestimation, most likely caused by misclassifying an influenza infection fatality rate as a case fatality rate.”

Below is a statement Brown recently gave to John C. A. Manley, a journalist who was the first to cover the story:

The subject of this article is disruptive, to say the least, although it is not as obvious from the title. The manuscript cites the smoking-gun, documented evidence showing that the public’s overreaction to the coronavirus pandemic was based on the worst miscalculation in the history of humanity, in my opinion. My manuscript underwent an intensive peer-review process. You are the first media guy who has responded to my invitation.

Dr. Brown added that CDC and WHO documents show that the case fatality rate for influenza was similar to the coronavirus, implying that the lockdowns were pointless. His paper questions why the 2017-2018 influenza season in the United States did not “receive the same intensive media coverage as COVID-19.”

He points out that “the accuracy of coronavirus tests rushed into production during the pandemic were unknown.” And he explores how the media began focusing on an increase in coronavirus cases while ignoring the decrease in death rates.

The Bulgarian Pathology Association has taken the stance that the testing used to identify the new coronavirus in patients is “scientifically meaningless.” They cite an article explaining the science. You can read more about that here.

Why This Is Important. Dr. Brown is not the only one raising these points, yet it seems nobody really knows these facts because they are constantly ignored by mainstream media, who is simply presenting us with one perspective that doesn’t seemed to be based on science and data at all in my opinion. It makes one wonder, what’s really going on here?

Why are deaths not a result of the coronavirus being marked as coronavirus deaths, even when it’s clear that that the coronavirus was not the cause? This has been observed across the globe.

A number of the world’s doctors and top experts in the field have been raising their concern with regards to the measures taken to combat the novel coronavirus. For example, Michael Levitt, a Biophysicist and a professor of structural biology at Stanford University recently criticized the WHO as well as Facebook for censoring different information and informed perspectives regarding the pandemic. You can read more about that here.

More than 500 German doctors & scientists have signed on as representatives of an organization called the “Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee” to investigate what’s happening on our planet with regards to COVID-19, expressing the same sentiment. They came together to investigate the severity of the virus, and whether or not the actions taken by governments around the world, and in this case the German government, are justified and not causing more harm than good.

You can access the full English transcripts on the organizations website if interested.

This group has been giving multiple conferences in Germany, in one of the most recent, Dr. Heiko Schöning, one of the organizations leaders, stated that “We have a lot of evidence that it (the new coronavirus) is a fake story all over the world.” To put it in context, he wasn’t referring to the virus being fake, but simply that it’s no more dangerous than the seasonal flu (or just as dangerous) and that there is no justification for the measures being taken to combat it. You can read more about the story here.

Another example would be a recent report published in the British Medical Journal has suggested that quarantine measures in the United Kingdom as a result of the new coronavirus may have already killed more UK seniors than the coronavirus has during the peak of the virus.

Reported case fatality rates, like the original official 3.4% rate from the World Health Organization, caused horror, panic and hysteria and were also meaningless.

Many scientists and doctors in North America are also expressing the same sentiments. For example, The Physicians For Informed Consent (PIC) recently published a report titled “Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) Compares COVID-19 to Previous Seasonal and Pandemic Flu Periods.” According to them, the infection/fatality rate of COVID-19 is 0.26%. You can read more about that and access their resources and reasoning here.

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a specialist in microbiology and one of the most cited research scientists in German history is also part of Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee mentioned above and has also expressed the same thing, multiple times early on in the pandemic all the way up to today.

Implementation of the current draconian measures that are so extremely restrict fundamental rights can only be justified if there is reason to fear that a truly, exceptionally dangerous virus is threatening us. Do any scientifically sound data exist to support this contention for COVID-19? I assert that the answer is simply, no. – Bhakdi. You can read more about him here.

John P. A. Ioannidis, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at Stanford University has said that the infection fatality rate “is close to 0 percent” for people under the age of 45 years old. You can read more about that here. He and several other academics from the Stanford School of Medicine suggest that COVID-19 has a similar infection fatality rate as seasonal influenza, and published their reasoning in a study last month. You can find that study and read more about that story here.

This list goes on, and on, and on, and on… So why don’t we hear anything about it? Why are scientists, doctors and experts being heavily censored for sharing this information? Why are media outlets like us being punished and demonetized for writing about it? What’s going on here? Is there another agenda at play? Is NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden right about the fact that governments are using this pandemic to place more measures upon the population that take away our rights, all under the guise of good will? Why haven’t these measures been taken for other respiratory viruses that infect just as many, and kill just as many people and more than Covid-19 every single year?

These are important questions to ask and have a discussion around, especially when our right to even speak is slowly being taken away.

Facebook fact-checkers have made it quite clear that any information that does not come from the WHO or federal health regulatory agencies should not be considered as reliable.

The Takeaway

Why is there so much information being shared that completely contradicts the narrative of our federal health regulatory agencies and organizations like the WHO? Is there a battle for our perception happening right now? Is our consciousness being manipulated? Why is there so much conflicting information if everything is crystal clear? Why are alternative treatments that have shown tremendous amounts of success being completely ignored and ridiculed? What’s going on here, and how much power do governments have when they are able to silence the voice of so many people? Should we not be examining information openly, transparently, and together?

Is the new coronavirus, like 9/11, a catalyst for a shift in human consciousness. Are people ‘waking up’ as a result of what has, is and will transpire?