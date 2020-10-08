Aletho News

COVID Criminals Accused of Crimes Against Humanity

New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato

Corbett • 10/08/2020

Story #1: The German Investigation Into the Covid Scandal

Covid Experts Say: There Is Another Way

ANOTHER 10 Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic

Parents In France Vow to Fight Planned Home-Schooling Ban

COVID-19 ‘Phase 3’ Vaccine Trial Participants Report Day-Long Migraines, Fever

Second AstraZeneca Volunteer Reportedly Suffers Rare Neurological Condition, But UK Company Says It’s Not Related To Vaccine

Ha! My second maskless attempt did *not* go as rad… “SIR?! YOU NEED A MASK!”

Story #2: US, UK & France Block Ex-OPCW Chief’s Testimony At UN

Journalist Aaron Maté’s Live Tweet Thread on Blocking Bustani

Media Support OPCW’s Novichok Poisoning of Navalny Hoax

NWNW Flashback: OPCW Losing Credibility As Even More Revelations Surface On Douma

Episode 368 – The Douma Hoax: Anatomy of a False Flag

How To Read The News

Story #3: Two Female CRISPR Scientists Make History, Winning Nobel Prize In Chemistry For Genome-Editing Discovery

Latest Round In CRISPR Patent Battle Has Apparent Victor, But Fight Continues

NWNW Flashback: CRISPR Gene Editing Can Cause Hundreds Of Unintended Mutations (Jun. 23, 2017)

Interview 1486 – Jonathan Latham on Gene Editing

“Crispr” Search On Corbett Report

