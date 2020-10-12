Suzanne Humphries – Dissolving Illusions
Kidney specialist speaks about kidney dysfunction following vaccination
Canal2ndOpinion | October 21, 2014
FULL PART ONE OF FOUR.
Dr. Suzanne Humphries speaks on her background and about how she started to question the safety on vaccines. She also gives information about how authorities work to persuade people to vaccinate.
The first full part of four contains information about tetanus.
Dr Humphrie speaks on the disease, how it works, how to deal with it and the history of tetanus.
Part one also contains information on measles and what vaccines are made of.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 12, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Kidney specialist speaks about kidney dysfunction following vaccination
Suzanne Humphries – Dissolving Illusions
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
‘Poisoning the Pacific’ details US military’s secret dumping of poisons
Press TV – October 11, 2020
A new book has revealed that the US military has contaminated the Pacific Ocean with radioactive waste and weapons-grade chemicals for decades.
The new book titled Poisoning the Pacific, written by British journalist Jon Mitchell, details how the US military has been disposing toxic substances, including plutonium, dioxin, and VX nerve agent at the Pacific.
Based on more than 12,000 pages of US government documents, Poisoning the Pacific narrates the story of soldiers, their families, and residents who have been exposed to poisonous substances.
The documents have been obtained under the US Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and through interviews with local residents, military veterans and researchers.
The US government, however, has covered up the extent of the damage and refused to help the victims. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,024,353 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Harry Schneider on European oil companies will no… brianharryaustralia on US forces must leave Iraq or w… brianharryaustralia on US forces must leave Iraq or w… roberthstiver on US forces must leave Iraq or w… brianharryaustralia on US forces must leave Iraq or w… brianharryaustralia on More on the Anti-Semitism Scam… brianharryaustralia on Increased Police Killings Link… jbthring on Non-Aligned Movement Demands I… brianharryaustralia on Non-Aligned Movement Demands I… brianharryaustralia on WHO (Accidentally) Confirms Co… aletho on WHO (Accidentally) Confirms Co… roberthstiver on WHO (Accidentally) Confirms Co…
Aletho News
- Zionist War on Palestinian Festival in Rome is Ominous Sign of Things to Come October 12, 2020
- Suzanne Humphries – Dissolving Illusions October 12, 2020
- The Yugoslav Wars: Biden’s Belligerent Militarism Revisited October 12, 2020
- European oil companies will not tolerate Poland’s attempt to cancel Nord Stream 2 October 12, 2020
- The Greatest Scientific Fraud Of All Time — Part XXVII October 12, 2020
- ‘Poisoning the Pacific’ details US military’s secret dumping of poison into Far East October 11, 2020
- The United States and Human Trafficking October 11, 2020
- US forces must leave Iraq or will be forcibly expelled: Kata’ib Hezbollah October 10, 2020
- Why the Dems Can’t Have Nice Things (Like the White House) October 10, 2020
- Moscow: Berlin Must Explain Situation With Navalny Under European Convention on Mutual Legal Aid October 10, 2020
- Increased Police Killings Linked to Departments Acquiring Pentagon Equipment – Report October 10, 2020
- Two Types of Terror in Michigan October 10, 2020
- When Will the Truth About the Bidens’ Ukraine Deals & Financial Bonanza Come Out? October 10, 2020
- Non-Aligned Movement Demands Israel Withdraw to 1967 Borders With Syria October 10, 2020
- Pelosi & husband invest up to $1 million in CrowdStrike, tech firm that launched Russiagate – report October 10, 2020
- More on the Anti-Semitism Scam: Jewish Students Get Protected Status October 10, 2020
- Dr. Rhonda Patrick Goes In Depth on the Benefits of Vitamin D October 10, 2020
- WHO (Accidentally) Confirms Covid is No More Dangerous Than Flu October 9, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- Quad is East, Kabul is West, Never the Twain Shall Meet October 12, 2020
Craig Murray
- Lord Advocate Launches War on Twitter October 11, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- SSE Chief Praises Wind Power! October 12, 2020
- EU Parliament Votes For Economic Suicide October 12, 2020
- Michael Mann Can’t Add Up! October 11, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply