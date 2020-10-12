Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Suzanne Humphries – Dissolving Illusions

Kidney specialist speaks about kidney dysfunction following vaccination

Canal2ndOpinion | October 21, 2014

FULL PART ONE OF FOUR.

Dr. Suzanne Humphries speaks on her background and about how she started to question the safety on vaccines. She also gives information about how authorities work to persuade people to vaccinate.

The first full part of four contains information about tetanus.

Dr Humphrie speaks on the disease, how it works, how to deal with it and the history of tetanus.

Part one also contains information on measles and what vaccines are made of.

October 12, 2020 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

