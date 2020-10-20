Amazing Polly on the Purge – Technological Harassment
Have the wrong opinion? You will be burned to the ground. That’s what is happening to an increasing number of people – our ability to buy & sell, contact our people, use the bank, use the phone, etc is not only under threat but absolutely under their tyrannical control. I talk about the insane level of technological harassment I and other have been subjected to in the past week. I must say once again that we should NOT BE AFRAID. This was expected. We fight on!
My web page has my PO Box address here: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html – Thank you to everyone who has sent support, letters & prayers. God bless you all!
References:
Dollar Vigilante: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX/
HighImpactFlix: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/
SGTReport: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/
RoyPotter: https://www.youtube.com/user/roypotterqa
Richie From Boston: https://watch.richiefromboston.tv/webtv-v3/
October 20, 2020
