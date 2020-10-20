Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Amazing Polly on the Purge – Technological Harassment

Have the wrong opinion? You will be burned to the ground. That’s what is happening to an increasing number of people – our ability to buy & sell, contact our people, use the bank, use the phone, etc is not only under threat but absolutely under their tyrannical control. I talk about the insane level of technological harassment I and other have been subjected to in the past week. I must say once again that we should NOT BE AFRAID. This was expected. We fight on!

My web page has my PO Box address here: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html – Thank you to everyone who has sent support, letters & prayers. God bless you all!

References:

Dollar Vigilante: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX/

HighImpactFlix: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/

SGTReport: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/

RoyPotter: https://www.youtube.com/user/roypotterqa

Richie From Boston: https://watch.richiefromboston.tv/webtv-v3/

October 20, 2020 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |