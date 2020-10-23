Aletho News

The most important debate of 2020 with Del Bigtree

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | October 22, 2020

THE MOST IMPORTANT DEBATE OF 2020

With the presidential election less than two weeks away, #COVID19 has become one of the biggest issues between the 2 candidates. While they both seem to agree that a vaccine will be available, where do the candidates stand on a potential vaccine mandate? Take a look.

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | October 23, 2020

HERD IMMUNITY DEBATE GOES GLOBAL

From the W.H.O., to government officials across the world, there is an orchestrated push to erase the true origin of herd immunity, a phenomenon that has naturally occurred through every other pandemic the world has seen. Fortunately “The Great Barrington Three” along with over 40,000 scientists and medical professionals refuse to let a small few rewrite history.

