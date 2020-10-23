The most important debate of 2020 with Del Bigtree
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | October 22, 2020
THE MOST IMPORTANT DEBATE OF 2020
With the presidential election less than two weeks away, #COVID19 has become one of the biggest issues between the 2 candidates. While they both seem to agree that a vaccine will be available, where do the candidates stand on a potential vaccine mandate? Take a look.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | October 23, 2020
HERD IMMUNITY DEBATE GOES GLOBAL
From the W.H.O., to government officials across the world, there is an orchestrated push to erase the true origin of herd immunity, a phenomenon that has naturally occurred through every other pandemic the world has seen. Fortunately “The Great Barrington Three” along with over 40,000 scientists and medical professionals refuse to let a small few rewrite history.
October 23, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, United States
