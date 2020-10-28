Biden vows to sanction ‘Lukashenko regime henchmen’ until Minsk turns ‘democratic’
RT | October 28, 2020
Democrat candidate for US president Joe Biden has called for regime change in Minsk, denouncing President Alexander Lukashenko’s “brutal dictatorship” and vowing to sanction his “henchmen” until there’s a “democratic Belarus.”
“I continue to stand with the people of Belarus and support their democratic aspirations,” Biden said, claiming that President Donald Trump “refuses to speak out on their behalf.”
Biden said that “No leader who tortures his own people can ever claim legitimacy” and demanded that “the international community should significantly expand its sanctions on Lukashenka’s henchmen and freeze the offshore accounts where they keep their stolen wealth.”
The Belarus statement was among a flurry of press releases by Biden’s campaign on Tuesday, and a rare foray into the subject of foreign policy. The Democrat has generally avoided the subject during the campaign, focusing his attacks on Trump on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lukashenko, who has been president since 1994, was awarded a convincing victory in the August 9 election, by election organisers. The opposition claims the results were rigged.
Official runner-up Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, whom Biden endorsed in the statement, supposedly received about 10 percent of the vote. She has since fled to the neighboring Lithuania and reached out to EU countries for support, calling for a general strike to pressure Lukashenko into annulling the election they claim was “rigged.”
Police in Belarus forcefully dispersed demonstrations on Sunday, prompting some Biden supporters to demand “a plan for Belarus.”
While the EU, UK and Canada have imposed sanctions on Belarussian officials and openly sided with Tikhanovskaya in denouncing the “rigged” election, the Trump administration has been more diplomatic.
Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met with Tikhanovskaya in Lithuania at the end of August, but said his job was “to listen, to hear what the thinking of the Belarusian people is and to see what they are doing to obtain the right to self-determination.”
“The United States cannot and will not decide the course of events in Belarus,” Biegun said at the time.
This stands in stark contrast with the Trump administration’s strategy for Venezuela, which Biden’s Belarus plan appears to mirror. Vowing to stand with the Venezuelan people in their pursuit of democracy, Washington endorsed opposition figure Juan Guaido as “interim president” of that Latin American country in January 2019, lining up the Organization of American States and even the EU in support.
However, Guaido has repeatedly failed to seize power in Caracas, leaving the government of President Nicolas Maduro more entrenched than ever. Meanwhile, the US-imposed sanctions – ostensibly targeting Maduro’s “regime” – have made lives miserable for the vast majority of Venezuelans, as even think tanks supporting the policy have noted.
“Biden said that “No leader who tortures his own people can ever claim legitimacy” and demanded that “the international community should significantly expand its sanctions on Lukashenka’s henchmen and freeze the offshore accounts where they keep their stolen wealth.”
American politicians say that about lots of leaders of countries…..Venezuela, Syria, Iraq, Libya(under Gadhaffi etc etc). And, Keeping Tax Evaded money(stolen) in offshore accounts is a favorite ploy of America’s “1%”
Why doesn’t the USA fix America’s homeless problem, with millions of Americans living on the streets/Trailer Parks etc, before making up stories about how EVIL various leaders around the World are?
Mind your own business, you American Politicians, and do the job that the American People voted you into office, to do?…..FIX AMERICA FIRST!.
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | October 28, 2020 |
Lukashenko is actually one of the good guys. Not perfect, but good. Belarus didn’t enact any lockdowns, and even refused to do a lockdown when the world bank tried to blackmail them.
The allegations of vote fraud are unproven, and in fact there is lots of evidence (though no 100% solid hard proof) that there was little to no vote fraud. In fact, Lukashenko invited observers from the EU and OECD, but they declined (probably because they knew what they would see is not what they want to claim).
Lukashenko is actually including his opponents in the discussion on the country’s new constitution – but they won’t stop their violence and calls for violence.
Tikhanovskaya openly admits she knows nothing at all about politics. That’s exactly the type of person the likes of Biden, Merkel and Macron want in office – it’s the kind of person they can control 100%.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment by Stop Biden | October 28, 2020 |