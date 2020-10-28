The Most Dangerous Disease in the World
AwakenWithJP | October 27, 2020
In this video, learn all about the most dangerous disease in the world, intelligence. You’ll understand what you need to do to help slow the spread of this disease. If we all work together and follow the proper social guidelines, we can rid the world of intelligence once and for all.
October 28, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19
