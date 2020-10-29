Aletho News

Israel seeks ban on film documenting its crimes in Jenin

MEMO | October 28, 2020

An Israeli Knesset committee has called for banning a film documenting Israel’s siege on the occupied Palestinian West Bank city of Jenin in 2002 and the crimes carried out against its residents, Quds Press reported yesterday.

The Foreign and Security Committee at the Israeli Knesset submitted a draft resolution that will be raised to the government’s Attorney General, Avichai Mandelblit, demanding a ban on the film ‘Jenin, Jenin’.

The film was produced by the Palestinian-Israeli producer Mohammad Bakeri. It documents the Israeli crimes during the invasion of the Palestinian city through accounts by eyewitnesses.

The Knesset committee claimed that the film distorts the image of Israeli soldiers and stressed it should not be displayed.

The film has been beset with legal action since it was first aired 18 years ago. In 2003, Israel’s film ratings board claimed that it was a “distorted presentation of events in the guise of democratic truth which could mislead the public.” … Full article

