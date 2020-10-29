Israel seeks ban on film documenting its crimes in Jenin
MEMO | October 28, 2020
An Israeli Knesset committee has called for banning a film documenting Israel’s siege on the occupied Palestinian West Bank city of Jenin in 2002 and the crimes carried out against its residents, Quds Press reported yesterday.
The Foreign and Security Committee at the Israeli Knesset submitted a draft resolution that will be raised to the government’s Attorney General, Avichai Mandelblit, demanding a ban on the film ‘Jenin, Jenin’.
The film was produced by the Palestinian-Israeli producer Mohammad Bakeri. It documents the Israeli crimes during the invasion of the Palestinian city through accounts by eyewitnesses.
The Knesset committee claimed that the film distorts the image of Israeli soldiers and stressed it should not be displayed.
The film has been beset with legal action since it was first aired 18 years ago. In 2003, Israel’s film ratings board claimed that it was a “distorted presentation of events in the guise of democratic truth which could mislead the public.” … Full article
October 29, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | Israel, Palestine, Zionism
Aletho News
- Israel seeks ban on film documenting its crimes in Jenin October 29, 2020
- ‘Psychos’ fueled by ‘blood lust,’ Australian special forces tortured and executed prisoners in Afghanistan – report October 29, 2020
- Bolivia’s former ‘interim president’ and coup government ministers could face trial over 2019 crackdown on protesters October 29, 2020
- Some questions about “the new normal” October 29, 2020
- From a Wealthy Socialite to an Israeli Govt Censor, Facebook’s New “Free Speech Court” Is Anything but Independent October 28, 2020
- Endangering European security: Biden’s assertion that Russia is number one ‘threat’ to US flies in face of facts & reason October 28, 2020
- Biden vows to sanction ‘Lukashenko regime henchmen’ until Minsk turns ‘democratic’ October 28, 2020
- Bellingcat DID take UK Foreign Office money, open logs show, directly contradicting Eliot Higgins’ claims October 28, 2020
- Twitter: Double Standards & Advertising October 28, 2020
- Newly Increased Coronavirus Crackdowns in Europe, a Preview of What Joe Biden Wants for All of America October 28, 2020
- Why So Gullible About Government in the Face of Covid-19? October 28, 2020
- Spain: Study Shows 80% COVID Patients Deficient in Vitamin D October 28, 2020
- Nine Covid Facts: A Pandemic of Fearmongering and Ignorance October 28, 2020
- Defining Despotism Down October 28, 2020
- The Most Dangerous Disease in the World October 28, 2020
- YouTube, Facebook, Twitter Limit Access to 20 Russian Media Sources, Internet Watchdog Says October 28, 2020
- Twitter again censors Trump as it begins spamming Americans with new Orwellian warnings October 28, 2020
- Disinformation By Popular Demand: How The Authenticity of Hunter’s Laptop Became Immaterial October 28, 2020
