After the Virus: The World of 2025 – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 10/30/2020
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
What will the world look like in 2025? Don’t worry, you don’t have to think about the world you want and then work to bring it about. That’s silly! Just listen to the good Bilderbergers at Cognizant, who are more than happy to tell you about the new police state on steroids that is about to be erected to fight the invisible enemy of coronavirus . . . and how you can cash in on the opportunity!!!
Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES
Episode 387 – Your Guide to The Great Reset
After the Virus: A Discussion Looking Back on the Next 5 Years (video)
Episode 383 – COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity
October 30, 2020
What to Say When You Have Nothing to Say?
By Diana Johnstone | CounterPunch | January 7, 2015
Paris.
What do you say when you have nothing to say?
That is the dilemma suddenly thrust on political leaders and editorialists in France since three masked gunmen entered the offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and massacred a dozen people. … continue
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
Aletho News
- After the Virus: The World of 2025 – #PropagandaWatch October 30, 2020
- Venezuelan Government Denounces ‘Terrorist Attack’ Against Refinery October 30, 2020
- Maduro Accuses Facebook of Censoring Publications on COVID-19 Medicine October 30, 2020
- Soviet-style thought-policing has come to America, outsourced to Big Tech corporations October 30, 2020
- Joe Rogan refutes claims that his Alex Jones interview spread ANTI-VAXXER conspiracy theories, cites BILL GATES saying same thing October 30, 2020
- Article on Joe and Hunter Biden Censored By The Intercept October 30, 2020
- Green Party, Libertarian presidential candidates on Israel-Palestine October 30, 2020
- Time to Stand Up and Be Counted October 30, 2020
- Cui bono from the situation in France October 29, 2020
- Trump is really a 3rd Party candidate, taking the first axe to the two-party US dictatorship in 170 years October 29, 2020
- Plutocrat Violence and Election-Night Horror: Marxian Analysis Shows That Antifa Is Fascist October 29, 2020
- Vaccines – Who Needs Them? October 29, 2020
- Israel seeks ban on film documenting its crimes in Jenin October 29, 2020
- ‘Psychos’ fueled by ‘blood lust,’ Australian special forces tortured and executed prisoners in Afghanistan – report October 29, 2020
- Bolivia’s former ‘interim president’ and coup government ministers could face trial over 2019 crackdown on protesters October 29, 2020
- Some questions about “the new normal” October 29, 2020
- From a Wealthy Socialite to an Israeli Govt Censor, Facebook’s New “Free Speech Court” Is Anything but Independent October 28, 2020
- Endangering European security: Biden’s assertion that Russia is number one ‘threat’ to US flies in face of facts & reason October 28, 2020
Leave a Reply