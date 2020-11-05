Pulmonary Specialist discusses health risks of wearing masks & the lies surrounding Covid-19
The Last American Vagabond | November 3, 2020
Joining me today is a Dr. Sterling Simpson MD, a double boarded pulmonary specialist here to discuss his dissenting views on numerous topics of paramount importance, each of which we have discussed at length here at The Last American Vagabond, and all surrounding the COVID-19 scandal. His professional opinions, despite being deemed “controversial,” are currently supported by countless experts and medical professionals around the world. My objective today as the host of this interview is to give you an opportunity to listen to these medical opinions that the entirety of MSM are actively hiding from you, and which you have every right to hear. As always, listen, think, and come to your own conclusions.
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Links: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/pulmonary-specialist-speaks-out-health-risks-wearing-masks-lies-surrounding-covid-19/
Dr. Simpson’s Book: https://www.amazon.com/Dr-Eyes-Wide-Open-blind/dp/B08JF2DGJ1
https://ise.media/search/plandemic-/
https://lbry.tv/@TLAVagabond:5/dr-andrew-kaufman-interview-the-covid-19:b
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31992387/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/COVID-not-isolated.png
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/COVID-not-isolated-2.png
5 NIH studies from 2004-2020 all finding verifiable health effects from wearing a face mask, including scientifically verified reduction is blood oxygen level:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29395560/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590322/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15340662/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26579222/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31159777/
Cloth Mask Study
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
Other Mask Studies:
https://medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.01.20049528v1…
https://medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.30.20047217v2…
https://nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372…
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214…
https://cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567…
https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5779801/…
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19216002/
https://aaqr.org/articles/aaqr-13-06-oa-0201.pdf…
https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/…
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/65/11/1934/4068747…
https://jstage.jst.go.jp/article/bio/23/2/23_61/_pdf/-char/en…
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF01658736…
https://journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/0195-6701(91)90148-2/pdf…
https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2493952/pdf/annrcse01509-0009.pdf
https://cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-not-based-sound-data…
https://nap.edu/catalog/25776/rapid-expert-consultation-on-the-effectiveness-of-fabric-masks-for-the-covid-19-pandemic-april-8-2020…
https://nap.edu/read/25776/chapter/1#6…
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article…
https://academic.oup.com/annweh/article/54/7/789/202744…
https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6599448/…
https://acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1342
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdLXk-XLylNh0QxgXAceHmg
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
LBRY/Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheLastAmericanVagabond
Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/TLAVagabond
Brighteon: https://www.real.video/channel/tlavagabond
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Memo: https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RSsQi99gKhf2cd5CAwN57jk13
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bcfb5d2a5f4e5420d7d5a2f
SoMee: https://somee.social/profile/the-last-american-vagabond/timeline
PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/author?address=PG1Qm7azCwHwbpUtW2Pudumjg4cQNKwksQ&ref=PG1Qm7azCwHwbpUtW2Pudumjg4cQNKwksQ&report=shares
Flote: https://flote.app/LastAmericanVagabond
Thinkspot: https://www.thinkspot.com/authors/dashboard?post_type=contributors_i_follow&#moveup
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/TLAVagabond/posts
3speak: https://3speak.co/user/tlavagabond
“Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply