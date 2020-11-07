EU leaders follow the Ziomedia and declare Biden the winner!!
The Saker | November 7, 2020
When I saw this I could not believe my eyes: “European leaders congratulate Joe Biden, after media count declares him victorious in US presidential election“.
This is truly unheard of: foreign leaders declare a winner in a US election even BEFORE the vote count has been certified by US courts!!! Talk about “interference in US elections” – this really takes the prize!
Yeah, I know, these EU knuckleheads also declared Guaido and Tikhanovskaia had won. But let’s be realists here: it is one thing to declare some victor in small and extremely weak countries, and quite another to do that with the supposed Sole Hyperpower and Planetary Hegemon.
Wow! Just wow!
We have to wonder what the point of these declarations are and I think the answer is obvious: put the maximal pressure on USSC Justices to accept the fait accompli (which, of course, is neither a fait, nor is is accompli, but nevermind that!).
Just the fact that the US Deep State has the power to force the EU leaders into that kind of blatant intervention is the best proof that there are no real democracies in the West – all we are dealing with is a transnational plutocracy.
Bottom line: the struggle for the liberation of the West from this gang of corrupt megalomaniacs is now on. Yes, right now the resistance in the West looks very week, poorly organized and even very corrupt (just think of how corrupt the GOP is!). But those who are familiar with Hegelian dialectical analyses will immediately see that this is an unstable situation which cannot and will not last.
Frens-
In order to help many of you deal with relatives and friends who you are trying to educate about the ongoing election process or maybe help relieve some anxiety, I’ve put together a parable that you can use.
Friends-
I know this election operation is hard to grasp. We’ve never, in the history of the county, had an operation that was so in-your-face. This makes it hard to believe; even when a loved one is trying to explain it to you. So… let me try:
Let’s pretend you are a police captain and you want to catch a world-class bank robber and have him convicted for first degree robbery and he’ll get life in prison. This bank robber has gotten away with it for YEARS. Nobody has ever gotten ANY charge to stick, let alone, FIRST DEGREE robbery.
BUT!… you get a break. You find out in four years this very thief is going to rob the First National Bank of Metropolis on November 3rd 2020 between 2 and 4 am. What do you do?!
Well, first, pretend you’re not on to him and even act a little naïve. Second, you establish surveillance to start mounting evidence. Third, you close off routes and entrances to the bank only leaving open the ones you can control. Fourth, you add electronic surveillance along the route and in the bank. Fifth, you mark the money to be stolen. Sixth, you plan a press conference to inform the public that the bank was robbed everything will be ok. And lastly, you arrest the world-class thief in his apartment with an early morning raid catching him with the marked cash.
Now, as a great police captain with four years of planning into this sting, would you close down the bank so it can’t get robbed? No. The objective is to have him prosecuted to FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY.
Would you arrest him when he’s looking up the bank schematics online? No. No prosecutor is going to try that case, let alone a first degree robber charge.
Would you arrest him when he’s standing in front of the bank with a bag of tools wearing a ski mask? No. It’s suspicious but he’s not going to jail.
Would you arrest him trying to break into the bank? No. He’ll go to jail for trespassing and attempted breaking and entering but that’s about it. His grandma will still love him.
Do you arrest him when he’s in the vault taking the cash “catching him red handed”? NO! His high priced lawyer is going to explain he HAD to steal the money of the mob would’ve killed his grandma. No first degree robbery and grandma really loves him because he did it for her.
OR!… Do you wait until he robs the bank, has the marked cash, goes home, you hold press conferences for the next month showing the world the bank has been robbed but not to worry because you’re on the case AND THEN raid his apartment catching him with the marked money? YES!… with all of the evidence and world watching, EVEN HIS GRANDMA will convict him… for… first degree robbery.
SO, how does this apply to the current election operation? Well, the bank has been robbed and we’re showing the world.
Where We Go One We Go All
-Anon
Comment by Leland Roth | November 7, 2020 |
“Yeah, I know, these EU knuckleheads also declared Guaido and Tikhanovskaia had won. But let’s be realists here: it is one thing to declare some victor in small and extremely weak countries, and quite another to do that with the supposed Sole Hyperpower and Planetary Hegemon”.
If The USA is the “World’s sole Hyperpower and Planetary Hegemon”, how did your government and the elected members of Congress, allow the complete corruption of the Elected Representatives, by “The Moneymen”….(Who have bought your DEMOCRACY?)
The new Government will be sworn in, and the Politicians will still be “The Entertainment division of the “Military Industrial Complex”……(Frank Zappa)
Comment by brianharryaustralia | November 7, 2020 |
Ever watch ‘The Sting’ Brian Harry?
Comment by Leland Roth | November 7, 2020 |
Paul Neuman and the other blonde guy? Yeah….The girl walked away with all the money as I recall……..
Comment by brianharryaustralia | November 7, 2020 |