The book that dared to ask if COVID-19 really wasn’t a super-deadly pandemic…

Much Ado About Corona

In Corona, False Alarm? Facts and Figures, German researchers Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Karina Reiss provide an easy-to-read summary of the (often ignored) facts and figures that have emerged during the first six months of the coronavirus narrative. The book is divided up into short and to-the-point sections written in plain (translated) English.

Here’s just a sample of the contents:

  • How dangerous is the new “killer” virus?
  • Why were people really dying in Italy, Spain, England and the USA?
  • Why did Germany declare a pandemic and extend its lockdown?
  • Were hospitals overburdened? Ventilators on short supply?
  • Does the science support mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing?
  • A look at the collateral damage of lockdowns to the elderly, the economy, children and the world’s poorest.
  • Did countries (like Sweden) that avoided lockdowns fare better?
  • Does the race for vaccine development make sense? What are the chances of success? Will the vaccine be safe? Will people accept it?
  • Why has the media lied to us and politicians betrayed us?

You can order a copy of Corona, False Alarm? from the publisher, Amazon.comAmazon.caAmazon.co.uk or your local, struggling bookstore.

