The book that dared to ask if COVID-19 really wasn’t a super-deadly pandemic…
Much Ado About Corona
In Corona, False Alarm? Facts and Figures, German researchers Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Karina Reiss provide an easy-to-read summary of the (often ignored) facts and figures that have emerged during the first six months of the coronavirus narrative. The book is divided up into short and to-the-point sections written in plain (translated) English.
Here’s just a sample of the contents:
- How dangerous is the new “killer” virus?
- Why were people really dying in Italy, Spain, England and the USA?
- Why did Germany declare a pandemic and extend its lockdown?
- Were hospitals overburdened? Ventilators on short supply?
- Does the science support mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing?
- A look at the collateral damage of lockdowns to the elderly, the economy, children and the world’s poorest.
- Did countries (like Sweden) that avoided lockdowns fare better?
- Does the race for vaccine development make sense? What are the chances of success? Will the vaccine be safe? Will people accept it?
- Why has the media lied to us and politicians betrayed us?
You can order a copy of Corona, False Alarm? from the publisher, Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk or your local, struggling bookstore.
November 10, 2020
