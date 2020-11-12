Aletho News

Israeli occupation forces steal herd of camels in Bethlehem

Palestine Information Center | November 12, 2020

BETHLEHEM – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Wednesday confiscated a herd of camels, belonging to Palestinian citizens, from the eastern slopes of Bethlehem province.

Chief of al-Rashayida village Fawwaz al-Rashayida reported that the IOF chased a number of camels in the area and seized nine of them belonging to two local residents called Salama Yunus and Mohamed Mustafa.

Rashayida also said that the IOF held the camels in al-Jiftlik village in Jericho province and justified the confiscation measure by claiming the animals were grazing in an area classified by Israel as a nature reserve.

He added that the IOF also demanded the owners of the camels to pay financial penalties if they wanted to get back their animals.

  1. Just another case(one of many) of harassment of Palestinians by the “Israeli Occupation Forces” on a daily basis.
    Where is the LAW when you need them, in Israel, a land that is proclaimed to be the “Only Democracy” in the Middle East???
    And, where is “The World’s Policeman”, when you need him??

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | November 12, 2020 | Reply


