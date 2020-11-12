Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

THE DEADLY IMPACT OF LOCKDOWN

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | November 12, 2020

The True Impact of Covid Lockdown; Pfizer Declares Victory?; Return of #Vaxhole of the Week!; ICAN introduces The High Road Project

November 12, 2020 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »