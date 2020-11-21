Snopes: ‘Misleading’ to Correctly Point Out Biden’s Cancer Charity Spent Millions On Salaries, Zero On Research
By Chris Menahan | InformationLiberation | November 18, 2020
The Biden Cancer Initiative spent the majority of the millions it brought in on salaries and zero on research but pointing that out is “misleading,” according to Snopes.
The New York Post exposed Biden’s shady “charity” in an article last week titled, “Tax filings reveal Biden cancer charity spent millions on salaries, zero on research”:
The Biden Cancer Initiative was founded in 2017 by the former vice president and his wife Jill Biden to “develop and drive implementation of solutions to accelerate progress in cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, research and care and to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes,” according to its IRS mission statement. But it gave out no grants in its first two years, and spent millions on the salaries of former Washington DC aides it hired.
The charity took in $4,809,619 in contributions in fiscal years 2017 and 2018, and spent $3,070,301 on payroll in those two years. The group’s president, Gregory Simon, raked in $429,850 in fiscal 2018 (July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019). https://t.co/bukDnvSGU8
— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) November 15, 2020
The charity took in $4,809,619 in contributions in fiscal years 2017 and 2018, and spent $3,070,301 on payroll in those two years. The group’s president, Gregory Simon, raked in $429,850 in fiscal 2018 (July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019), according to the charity’s most recent federal tax filings.
Simon, a former Pfizer executive and longtime health care lobbyist who headed up the White House’s cancer task force in the Obama administration, saw his salary nearly double from the $224,539 he made in fiscal 2017, tax filings show.
“Sometimes disinformation states the facts correctly but frames them misleadingly,” Snopes’ Bethania Palma said in a “fact-checking” article on Monday.
“Although the charity spent no money on cancer research grants, this fact is misleadingly framed in that the Biden Cancer Initiative wasn’t a grant-giving organization,” Snopes said.
Though Snopes acknowledged the “charity” spent over $3 million on salaries, they failed to mention that was the majority of the $4,809,619 total they took in. They also failed to mention that Simon was a longtime health care lobbyist.
Snopes reported that Simon told them the organization was dedicated to “creating collaborations among companies, universities, nonprofits, patient groups, researchers, and the government” and their mission “was to work with patients from the bottom up to make things change.”
Sounds legit!
