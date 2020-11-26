Aletho News

Great Barrington Declaration author refuses to back down over herd immunity

Sunetra Gupta, October 27, 2020

Co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration Professor Sunetra Gupta has said a new study that suggests coronavirus immunity could only last a few months has not changed her mind on herd immunity.

Research from Imperial College London showed immunity was “waning quite rapidly”, which could lead to an increased risk of reinfection.

Speaking with talkRADIO’s Ian Collins, Professor Gupta said scientists with differing views had been staging “ad hominem attacks” over the issue.

“I do think that universities should actually come up with a set of regulations and recommendations for how people should behave on platforms such as Twitter.”

talkRADIO

https://www.youtube.com/c/TalkradioUk/
https://talkradio.co.uk/radioplayer/live/talkradio.html

November 26, 2020 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video |

