Hezbollah Files Lawsuit against Bahaa Hariri for Throwing False Accusations pertaining Beirut Blast
Al-Manar – December 9, 2020
Head of Hezbollah Lawyers Assembly, Hussein Hashem, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Bahaa Al-Hariri for falsely accusing the Party of being involved in Beirut blast.
Hashem added that Al-Hariri will be accordingly summoned by the judge that is expected to inform him about the complaint.
Hasehm pointed out that during the coming days he will file a lawsuit against a new figure for the same reasons.
In the same context, Hezbollah had filed two lawsuits against the Lebanese Forces Website and the former MP Fares Souaid for throwing false accusations pertaining Beirut blast.
