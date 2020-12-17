Police Launch Investigation Into Death of Vaccine Safety Advocate Brandy Vaughn

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced it is investigating the sudden death of Brandy Vaughn, a well-known Pharma whistleblower and advocate for vaccine safety, who died Dec. 7.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a statement that investigators won’t determine the cause of Vaughn’s death until the completion of a pending toxicology screening, a process that normally takes 4 – 6 weeks.

Brandy’s death was originally reported as resulting from gallbladder complications. But many of her friends and co-activists in the vaccine safety movement suspect foul play. Those suspicions have gained traction due to a wave of mysterious deaths — many of them violent —among alternative and integrative medical doctors in recent years. In response to this trend, Brandy made a Facebook post almost exactly a year before her death in which she said, “If something were to happen to me, I have arranged for a close group of my friends … to hire a team of private investigators to figure out all the details …”

Here’s what Brandy’s Facebook post said on Dec. 1, 2019:

The post I wish didn’t have to write…

But given certain sudden tragedies over the last couple of years, I feel it’s absolutely necessary to post these ten facts…and please screenshot this for the record.

I’ve NEVER had any thoughts of taking my own life, not once, ever. Even before I had my son. I have a huge mission in this life. Even when they make it very difficult and scary, I would NEVER take my own life. Period. Bastien means everything to me and I would NEVER leave him. Period. I have sole custody and he needs me as much as I need him. I would NEVER think of leaving him for a second. I have NEVER been on an anti-depressant nor been diagnosed as depressed — don’t believe it if you ever hear anything like this. I’ve NEVER taken a daily pharmaceutical drug. And I haven’t taken any pharmaceuticals in 10 years (and ten years ago it was one pill, one day). Nothing over the counter, nothing by prescription. In other words, I’m not on anything that could kill me unexpectedly or suddenly. I’ve never done illegal drugs either. Not even once. There’s no way anyone could get into my house, no robbers, no angry exes (which I don’t have btw), no fanatical people — my house is like Fort Knox…unless it was someone super professional. It just wouldn’t be possible for anyone without highly special equipment and tactics (I.e. remotely taking down my high-level security system, which they have done before, unfortunately). But my place is also highly secure in a hard-wired kinda way. So even if the power was out, most people could still never get in. If something were to happen to me, it’s foul play and you know exactly who and why — given my work and mission in this life. I’m also NOT accident prone. And I got the highest health rating possible when I went through a battery of medical tests a couple of years ago for my life insurance policy. If something were to happen to me, I have arranged for a close group of my friends to start a GoFundMe to hire a team of private investigators to figure out all the details (I have the team and have passed the info on to them). Oh, and money for a PR firm to make It national news. There would be a press release sent to every journalist in this country (and more). It would not be swept under the rug, and it would be their worst nightmare. There have been many on this mission or a similar one that have been killed and it’s time this bullshit stopped. The darkness cannot win. I will NEVER stop speaking out for those who no longer can. Even if from the other side, where I imagine I would be FAR MORE powerful.

I have a team of angels surrounding me every step of this journey, but prayers of protection and love are ALWAYS appreciated.

Brandy had followed the stories of a number of natural health physicians and activists who, like herself, were outspoken critics of Big Pharma, and who had died suddenly and in some cases mysteriously.

A former Merck pharmaceutical representative, Brandy founded Learn The Risk in response to one of the nation’s first mandatory vaccination for education laws — SB277 in California.

After leaving the pharmaceutical industry, Brandy spent eight years living in Europe where she saw how healthcare is handled in nations less corrupted by the Pharmaceutical paradigm. She gave birth to her son Bastien while overseas.

Brandy then spent several years researching vaccine ingredients and the risks of vaccinating versus not vaccinating. Brandy chose to raise her son without chemical interference, as in her words, “You owe it to your child to do your own research and not just believe everything you’re told, especially when it’s only one side of the story — the one that prioritizes profit over your child’s health.”

Brandy travelled the world educating people at numerous events, rallies and symposiums. She truly was an inspirational shining light. Her many devoted followers admired her passion, ferocity, fortitude, honesty and especially her amazing knowledge and fearlessness in debating anyone, anywhere, at any time.

A true warrior, great mother and revolutionary, Brandy is survived by her 9-year old son, Bastien, the love of her life. Bastien will join his grandparents and father in France shortly.

Children’s Health Defense will follow the investigation into Brandy’s death and provide updates as they are available.