My Apology To Facebook

AwakenWithJP | December 19, 2020

Here’s my apology video to Facebook after they threatened to ban me for violating their community guidelines. With censorship, fact checkers, and the threat to be deplatformed, I now realize that speaking truth and empowering people is a direct violation of their community guidelines. I couldn’t be more sorry.

December 20, 2020 - Posted by | Full Spectrum Dominance, Timeless or most popular, Video |

« Previous |