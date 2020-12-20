Trust the Science: There is Undeniable Scientific Evidence of Widespread Voter Fraud

Believe the Science

As the American media continues to claim that no evidence for widespread voter fraud exists, many independent forensic data analysts, who have analyzed data scrapes from Edison Research found quite the opposite.

Since November 4th, there have been dozens of statistical analyses completed by data scientists, showing statistical impossibilities in hundreds of counties across the country.

One thorough scientific analysis published calls into question the legitimacy of Biden victories in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia.

This analysis was a through review of 8,954 vote updates and highlighted four decisive updates, which were the most anomalous updates in the entire data set. The experts found that each of the vote updates do not follow the generally observed pattern, and the anomalous behavior of those updates is particularly extreme.

Another scientific analysis by data scientists revealed How Pennsylvania Democrats Used Fake Voter Registration “Birthdays” to Commit Voter Fraud.

The analysts constructed a new metric of potential voter fraud using suspicious distributions of birthdays in Pennsylvania voter registration data. Under this metric, a number of counties in Pennsylvania have extremely unlikely distributions of voter birthdays. Seven counties representing almost 1.4 million votes total (Northumberland, Delaware, Montgomery, Lawrence, Dauphin, LeHigh, and Luzerne) have suspicious birthdays above the 99.5th percentile of plausible distributions, even when using conservative assumptions about what these distributions should look like.

Another statistical analyst recently revealed a scenario of how Democrats pulled off massive fraud in Montgomery county, Pennsylvania with ballot harvesting on a massive scale.

Another scientific analysis looked at the shift in voting patterns that occurred between the 2016 and 2020 elections to identify suspicious counties. The two with the largest shifts were Oakland and Wayne in Michigan.

Experts analyzed the election data from the two Michigan counties, and concluded that there are major statistical aberrations that are extremely unlikely to occur naturally. Using more conventional statistical analyses, they identified nine total different counties in Michigan alone with abnormal results.

Their expert recommendation was that those Michigan counties should have an audited recount for every ballot and signature.

According to another analysis by William M Briggs, PhD, approximately 154,000 votes have gone missing across several states. In Pennsylvania alone, there were around 30,000 Republican ballots not accounted for.

According to yet another expert analysis by Dr. Kershavarz-Nia who has a B.A., M.A., and Ph.D in various areas of computer engineering, Dominion memory cards with cryptographic key access to the systems were stolen in 2019.

Kershavarz-Nia has also trained with the CIA, NSA, and DHS office of Intelligence & Analysis. He is arguably the best and most experienced cyber security expert in the world. His technical expertise was touted by the New York Times and he has been described as a hero in the Washington Monthly. The findings in his nine-page affidavit is summed up as follows:

“I conclude with high confidence that the election 2020 data were altered in all battleground states resulting in hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump to be transferred to Vice President Biden. These alterations were the result of systemic and widespread exploitable vulnerabilities in DVS, Scytl/SOE Software and Smartmatic systems that enabled operators to achieve the desired results. In my view, the evidence is overwhelming and incontrovertible.”

With many of the swing states ending in razor thin margins, many republicans have called for an audit to determine exactly how many non-citizens voted in the election. In an election where the difference in results is within 1% in key states, this is a legitimate concern considering their turnout has been confirmed to swing elections in the past.

One scientific study from 2014 concluded that participation in US election by non-citizens has been large enough to change meaningful election outcomes including Electoral College votes, and Congressional elections.

Despite the media consistently claiming that there is no evidence, endless scientific analyses, countless anomalies, and hundreds of affidavits exist that say otherwise.

Scientifically Analyzing Vote Spikes

In the early hours of November 4th, 2020, Democratic candidate Joe Biden received several major vote spikes that substantially and decisively improved his electoral position in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia.

Much skepticism and uncertainty in the scientific community surrounds these vote spikes. Suspicious vote counting practices, extreme differences between the two major candidates’ vote counts, and the timing of the vote updates, among other factors, casts doubt on the legitimacy the spikes.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, there were multiple very questionable vote spikes. In the early morning hours of November 4th, one particular vote spike of 337,000 votes, almost all for Joe Biden appears in the data. Approximately only 3,000 of those votes were for President Trump.

There was also a major vote spike in Georgia of approximately 107,000 votes for Joe Biden, while only a few thousand votes in the batch went for for President Trump. There were numerous other similar vote spikes in Michigan and Wisconsin, at similar times and dates, with similar results.

No forensic data scientist can provide an explanation for this phenomenon, other than potential illegal ballot harvesting and other forms of fraud at a massive scale. The likelihood of these early morning vote spikes in mail-in ballots legitimately breaking for Joe Biden at the margin they did, is statistically 0% in these states.

Georgia

Michigan:

Wisconsin:

The Red Mirage?

Many point to the ‘red mirage’ hypothesis to explain why these vote spikes favored Joe Joe Biden in key swing states. The red mirage scenario predicted that at the end of election day, it would erroneously appear that President Trump won the election because most states would count the ballots cast in-person on election day first. The hypothesis concluded that after tallying the mail-in ballots, Joe Biden would pull ahead because mail-in ballots tend to favor the democrats more than the republicans.

Outside of the impossibility that these vote spikes favored Joe Biden at margins they did – some as high as 99% – this explanation is particularly impossible considering republicans led in mail-in ballots requested and mail-in and early in-person ballots returned.

According to NBC News on election day, in Michigan Republicans led 41% to 39% in mail-in ballots requested. Republicans also led 42% to 39% with mail-in and early in-person ballots returned.

In Wisconsin on election day , Republicans led in mail-in ballots requested 43% to 35%, and mail-in and early in-person ballots returned 43% to 35%.

Historic Low Mail-in Ballot Rejection Rate

In a normal election year in any given state, hundreds or even thousands of mail-in ballots get tossed out for everything from late postmarks to open envelopes.

North Carolina rejected 546 ballots for just missing witness signatures in the 2012 presidential race. Virginia tossed 216 ballots in the 2018 midterms because they arrived in an unofficial envelope. Arizona discarded 1,516 ballots for non-matching signatures the same year.

In October, USA Today predicted that absentee ballot rejection totals would reach historic levels.

“At least 1.03 million absentee ballots could be tossed if half of the nation votes by mail. Discarded votes jump to 1.55 million if 75% of the country votes absentee. In the latter scenario, more than 185,000 votes could be lost in Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – states considered key to capturing the White House.”

In Georgia alone, it was predicted that over 100,000 absentee ballots would be rejected based on the normal percentage that are rejected in an average year.

That’s not what happened.

Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania specifically have been accepted at almost 30 times the rate compared to historical norms. This raises serious questions in a swing state in which Democratic challenger Joe Biden is the projected to be the winner.

Reports about the rejection rate for mail-in ballots in the general election suggest that it was a fraction of a percent, which is up to 30 times lower than absentee ballots in an election without mass vote-by-mail.

The below graph shows the estimated rejectable votes vs the Biden margin of victory in key swing states.

Pennsylvania Impossibilities

In Pennsylvania since 2016, Democrats have lost over 50,000 registered voters. During the same time period, Republicans have gained over 150,000 registered voters statewide.

Not only did President Trump lose this state after leading by almost 800,000 votes on election day, but Joe Biden also annihilated Barack Obama’s 2012 numbers, as well as Hillary Clinton’s 2016 totals by 500,000 each.

While President Trump dominated in Ohio, Indiana, and Florida – flipping blue counties that haven’t been red for decades – he also lost in several demographically identical counties in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and is projected to lose those states.

The below graph depicts these highly questionable results.

According to data scientists, there were also over 200,000 ballots either returned a day before they were mailed out, returned on the same day, or one day

More than 20,000 absentee ballots in Pennsylvania have impossible return dates and more than 80,000 have marked return dates that raise questions, according to a researcher’s analysis of the state’s voter database.

“Over 51,000 ballots were marked as returned just one day after they were sent out, while nearly 35,000 were marked returned on the same day that they were mailed out.”

Another more than 23,000 have a return date earlier than the sent date. More than 9,000 have no sent date.

A screenshot of publicly available mail ballot data in Pennsylvania showing the date when ballots were sent out (3rd column from right) and received (2nd column from right) only one day apart. (Data source: Pennsylvania Secretary of State)

According to Politico, it was the ballots found in postal facilities that put Biden over the top in Pennsylvania. Postal workers found thousands of ballots in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh facilities Thursday after election day.

There also happens to be a record number of 90-year-olds registered to vote – in one year – than at any point in Pennsylvania history.

Another analysis of voting data in Pennsylvania shows that even if Joe Biden won 95% of returned Democrat mail-in votes, 21% of returned Republican votes, and 80% of returned independent votes, he would still have come up short of his margin of victory reported in the unofficial tally.

Exit polls showed Biden getting just 8% of the GOP vote overall. While the 95% number for Democrat mail-ins is closer (exits showed him getting 92%), the notion that 80% of mail-in ballots from independents went to Joe Biden is impossible. Exit polls showed Joe Biden winning around 52% of the independents vote overall.

Arizona Impossibilities

In Arizona, Joe Biden completely blew Barack Obama’s 2008 totals out of the water by approximately 700,000 votes. This is despite the fact that republicans gained 30,000 more registered voters than democrats this year in the state. Republicans also led in registered voters by over 100,000 voters in Arizona.

Even after adjusting for the voter registration increase – which republicans led in by a wide margin – a massive gap of hundreds of thousands of votes remains.

Nevada Impossibilities

A recent analysis of Nevada vote tallies uncovered an unprecedented jump in ‘problem voter’ registrations, which will likely prove the Trump legal team with another avenue to challenge Joe Biden’s victory in another state.

In an affidavit filed in the state, a data scientist found a questionable surge of incomplete voter registrations, and those giving casinos and temporary RV parks as “their home or mailing addresses.”

The expert, Dorothy Morgan, said that her initial study of the records showed a ‘historically strange’ jump in voter registrations missing the sex and age of the voter, making any confirmation by poll workers impossible.

She found that in the presidential election of 2016, there were 68 voter registrations missing this particular critical data. In the 2020 election, it was 13,372.

Additionally, over 70% of the incomplete registrations took place between July and September of this year.

In her two-page affidavit, Morgan wrote, “This investigation found over 13K voters whose voter registration information revealed no sex or date of birth. Not only does this mean we cannot verify whether these voters are old enough to vote, it is also historically strange: While one does not expect voter registration information to be perfect, it is very strange that there were very, very few of these kinds of imperfect records with missing or invalid information until this year – when there are 13,372 of them.”

Several addresses were odd too, she wrote.

Sworn Affidavits and Testimonies of Fraud

According to an affidavit in one Michigan lawsuit, one one particular township in the state had a voter turnout of 781.91%

According to the lawsuit, the townships of Zeeland Charter and Grout had 215% and 460% respectively, while ten others had 100% turnout.

In 3,000 precincts in Michigan voter turnout was reported at anywhere between 90% and over 700%.

Another election lawsuit filed in Michigan alleges there was massive voter fraud in vote-counting procedures in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold and home to the city of Detroit.

Witnesses filing sworn affidavits under oath allege that Wayne County elections officials encouraged fraud, including changing legal names and dates on ballots, ballot-harvesting, voter intimidation, and preventing poll watchers from challenging irregularities in the vote-counting process.

“This type of widespread fraud in the counting and processing of voter ballots cannot be allowed to stand. Michigan citizens are entitled to know that their elections are conducted in a fair and legal manner and that every legal vote is properly counted,” said David A. Kallman, an attorney with the Great Lakes Justice Center.

Read this sworn affidavit from GOP poll challenger, and former Assistant AG for Michigan, Zachary Larsen, on the alleged fraud he observed in Detroit. This is Third World stuff, and every American should be outraged if these allegations are true https://t.co/63nLXJxAZF pic.twitter.com/9WbamMw4Yc — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 9, 2020

Another sworn statement from Detroit indicates that several boxes of ballots were brought in through the back door of the TCF center at 9pm on Wednesday. Election rules state that all ballots needed to be inputted into the system by 9pm on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Election workers inputted the entire batch into the QVF system and manually added each voter to the list after 9pm.

Here's some more of the shenanigans detailed in a lawsuit coming out of Detroit on raft of alleged fraudulent actions observed during election night count. What does Joe Biden have to say about these allegations? Are these witnesses Russian traitors too? https://t.co/JPrGh4uNo6 pic.twitter.com/5tk8feDD54 — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 9, 2020

Another part of the statement claims election workers assigned ballots to random names already in the Qualified Voter File to people who haven’t voted in the 2020 election. The sworn statement alleges that election workers systematically used false information in order to be able to process the absentee ballots, such as false birthdays.

“Election workers assigned ballots to random names already in the QVF to a person who had not voted. Defendants systematically used false information to process absentee ballots, such as using incorrect of false birthdays. Many times the election workers inserted new names into the QVF after the election and recorded these new voters as having a birthdate of 1/1/1900”

Outperforming Election Norms

Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton’s 2016 totals in every urban county in the United States, yet he outperformed her in only the metropolitan counties of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Biden is set to become the first president in six decades to lose Ohio and Florida, yet win the presidential election. For over 100 years, these states have consistently predicted the national outcome of the election.

Joe Biden lost almost every historic bellwether county across the country, yet is on his way to becoming the 46th president of the United States. The Wall Street Journal recently analyzed the results of 19 counties around the United States that have almost perfect presidential voting prediction records over the last four decades. President Trump won every single county, except Clallam County in Washington state.

Additionally, Joe Biden received more votes than any other candidate in history, despite Democrats’ massive and widespread losses in the House of Representatives.

Donald Trump was the only incumbent president in U.S. history to lose his re-election while his own party gained seats in the House of Representatives.

Confirmed Errors

On and after election day, there were several confirmed reporting errors that were fixed upon being revealed by journalists as they watched the numbers roll in.

• Arizona

In Arizona according to Politico, an error found in Edison Research data that was identified by a journalist showed that 98% of the vote had been counted on November 4th in Arizona when in fact only 84% of the vote had been counted. Officials corrected this mistake when it was pointed out.

• Georgia

In Georgia, Voters were unable to cast machine ballots for a couple of hours in Morgan and Spalding counties after the electronic devices crashed, state officials said.

The companies “uploaded something last night, which is not normal, and it caused a glitch,” said Marcia Ridley, elections supervisor at Spalding County Board of Election. That glitch prevented poll workers from using the pollbooks to program smart cards that the voters insert into the voting machines.

“That is something that they don’t ever do. I’ve never seen them update anything the day before the election,” Ridley said. Ridley said she did not know what the upload contained.

Additionally in four Georgia counties, there were misplaced memory cards with votes that officials forgot to upload and tally. When the memory cards were discovered, the uncounted voted decreased the margin in the state by a few thousand votes.

• Michigan

There was also something suspicious about the vote reporting in Antrim County, Michigan, where Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 30 points in 2016. Initial vote totals there showed Biden ahead of Trump by 29 points, a result that can’t possibly be accurate, as plenty of journalists noted.

When NY Times journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed this out on Twitter, they corrected the totals and called this an ‘error.’

Antrim County, Michigan makes no sense. pic.twitter.com/Gg4ktmLV0h — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) November 4, 2020

According to the Detroit Free Press, a USA Today affiliate, officials further investigated the wonky election results in Antrim County.

Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy said results on electronic tapes and a computer were somehow scrambled after the cards were transported in sealed bags from township precincts to county offices and uploaded onto a computer.

In 2016, Trump won Antrim County with about 62% of the vote, compared with about 33% for Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump beat Clinton by about 4,000 votes.

The day after election day, Antrim results showed Democrat Joe Biden leading Trump by slightly more than 3,000 votes, with 98% of precincts reporting.

These results were of course reversed.

In Oakland County’s 15th county commission district, a fixed computer glitch turned a losing Republican into a winner. A computer error led election officials in Oakland County to hand an upset victory Wednesday to a Democrat, only to switch the win back to an incumbent Republican a day later. The incumbent, Adam Kochenderfer appeared to lose by a few hundred votes, an outcome that seemed odd to many in his campaign. After the apparent computer error was found and fixed, Kochenderfer ended up winning by over 1,000 votes.

There were many other confirmed errors, including in Virginia where 100,000 extra votes were tallied for Joe Biden, and more may be revealed as the weeks go on.

Georgia Chaos

In just three counties, Joe Biden’s campaign was able to surpass Barack Obama’s historic 2008 performance by a combined 302,576 votes.

This is nearly 24 times more than the current margin of 12,670 votes, in a state Trump won in 2016. The results defy reason.

There were also many processing delays, specifically in Fulton county Georgia where a pipe suddenly ‘burst’ in the processing center.

On November 4th, at approximately 6:07 a.m., the staff at State Farm Arena notified Fulton County Registration and Elections of a burst pipe affecting the room where absentee ballots were being tabulated.

As of 7 p.m. on Wednesday Fulton County Elections officials said 30,000 absentee ballots were not processed due to a pipe burst. Officials reassured voters that none of the ballots were damaged and the water was quickly cleaned up.

But the emergency delayed officials from processing ballots between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Officials in Georgia have not been able to produce any invoices or work orders related to a “burst pipe” at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena that was blamed for an abrupt pause in vote counting on election night.

According to Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer, a third county in Georgia discovered a memory card with uncounted votes, a majority of which were cast for President Donald Trump.

“Our monitors tell us that Walton County election officials have found a memory card that was apparently not uploaded. The number of uncounted votes is not as large as in Floyd or Fayette but the President will pick up votes,” Shafer said on Twitter.

Previously, in Georgia’s Floyd and Fayette Counties, memory cards were also discovered with uncounted votes, mostly for President Trump. Of the roughly over 5,000 total votes discovered, approximately two thirds of those votes were for President Donald Trump.

The memory cards unearthed in the three counties add up to over 1,400 net votes for Trump, closing his gap with Biden from 14,156 minus 12,753.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blamed the problem on Floyd County election officials failing to upload votes from a memory card in a ballot-scanning machine.

Former Data Chief and Strategist for Trump for President, Matt Braynard also recently discovered an alarming trend happening in Georgia.

Postal facilities like UPS and FedEx were apparently used to cast votes, with their addresses disguised as apartments.

Update: – Sample of the postal facilities (USPS, FedEx, UPS) addresses disguised as apartments, etc. in Georgia. I will release the full dataset for GA and PA with the package that includes the survey toplines, etc. pic.twitter.com/ifXe0SPKBk — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 24, 2020

According to Braynard, in Georgia nearly 100% of the voters who disguised a postal facility as their residential address voted absentee, with nearly zero voting on Election Day.

Under federal law, it is illegal to use a post office mailing address to cast your ballot. According to section 2 of this federal document, you cannot use a post office box mailing address.

Even if it was legally allowed under federal law to use a PO box as a residential address for your ballot, most of the postal facilities found in the data do not even have post office boxes at their facilities.

Thus far, Braynard and his team have discovered nearly 1400 early and absentee voters who have registered their residential addresses to postal facilities.

Massive Enthusiasm Gap:

Joe Biden with almost record low enthusiasm, underperformed across many major cities compared to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In New York City, Chicago, and Miami, he was down 201,408, 260,835, and 6,945 respectively.

However, in the states Biden needed to overtake Trump in 2020, he gained massively. According to the Associated Press vote total data, in Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Pittsburg, he was up 76,518, 67,630, and 29,150 respectively.

According to polling, The difference in enthusiasm for the candidates is significant. Trump leads 52.9 percent to 45 percent among the 51.2 percent of registered Rust Belt voters who say they are “Extremely Enthusiastic” about voting for their preferred candidate. Among likely voters who are extremely enthusiastic, the president enjoys a double-digit advantage—60.5 percent to 44.9 percent.

Less than half of the supporters of former vice president Joe Biden, (46.9 percent) said they were voting for Joe Biden because they like the candidate. Approximately 8 in 10 voted for President Trump because they wanted his as President.