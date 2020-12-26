Aletho News

Tales of American POWs in Vietnam

Tales of the American Empire | December 24, 2020

During the Vietnam War, 766 Americans were confirmed Prisoners Of War. Of them, 114 are known to have died in captivity , but the actual number is higher because many of those listed as missing in action probably died after capture. The status of American POWs was never clear. Vietnam never attacked the United States and the United States never declared war on Vietnam. One day American warplanes began bombing Vietnam and the Vietnamese declared these criminal attacks. When American pilots were shot down many were killed by vengeful farmers and were lucky not be executed by the Vietnamese government since they had no legal status as a Prisoner Of War. They were kept alive to collect military information and as political bargaining chips.

