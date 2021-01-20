Biden Institute Refuses To Disclose Donors; Blinken Faces Questions Over $22 Million In Anonymous Chinese Contributions
By Tyler Durden | Zero Hedge | January 20, 2021
The Biden Institute at the University of Delaware has refused to disclose all of its donors now that Joe Biden is President, according to Politico.
The Institute, established in 2017 with a goal of raising $20 million, promises to embody the spirit of “honesty, integrity, compassion and courage” that it claims Biden stands for – yet, as Politico notes, “the Biden Institute continues to engage in a multimillion-dollar fundraising campaign, which could attract donations from those interested in currying favor with the Biden administration.”
Meanwhile, Biden’s pick for Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, is facing calls to explain over $20 million in anonymous Chinese funding of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, established in 2018 and run by Blinken since its inception along with former Obama Administration aides.
The National Legal and Policy Center (NPLC) is demanding “that the University of Pennsylvania and its Penn Biden Center disclose the identity of $22 million in anonymous Chinese donations since 2017, including a single eye-popping donation of $14.5 million given on May 29, 2018, shortly after the opening of the Biden Center in Washington, DC. Altogether, China gave $67 million in two years to the University of Pennsylvania.”
Apparently nobody asked Blinken about this during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
At least 28 people with ties to Biden nonprofits and academic centers have either advised his transition or are joining the Biden administration.
Tony Blinken, Biden’s pick for secretary of State, worked as a managing director at the Penn Biden Center and was paid nearly $80,000 in the first six months of 2019, according to his personal financial disclosure.
Other Penn Biden Center alumni joining the administration include Steve Ricchetti, who will be a White House counselor to Biden; Brian McKeon, Biden’s choice for a top State Department post; Colin Kahl, Biden’s pick for under secretary of Defense for policy; Jeff Prescott, whom Biden will nominate as deputy ambassador to the United Nations; and Carlyn Reichel, Juan Gonzalez and Ariana Berengaut, all of whom will serve on the National Security Council staff.
Ted Kaufman, who’s running the transition, served as the Biden Foundation’s chair, and Louisa Terrell, who will be Biden’s White House legislative affairs director, drew a salary of more than $220,000 as its executive director, according to a tax filing. – Politico
We’re sure the MSM will get right on that Chinese money trail.
By the look of it, The American “House” and Senate, looks like an arm of the NYSE, Such is the flow of money from the Rich to the “Elected Representatives” of “The People”……
Comment by brianharryaustralia | January 20, 2021 |
The Luciferian Government
Comment by hocuspocus13 | January 20, 2021 |
The USA Government is like an old wooden house, infested with white ants…..
Comment by brianharryaustralia | January 20, 2021 |
Read again the last sentence of this expose. It’s so ironic and apt that it deserves applause.
The irony of it, the truth of it is fitting. The truth is this will probably disappear and the only appearance will have been here, on aletho news.
Dead. Gone. Didn’t happen. Nothing to see here, folks. Move on, now.
It rather like Biden’s being proud of his son: the only comment to come from Joe Biden when asked about his son, Hunter, conducting business with a Ukraine energy company, for an incredible income for doing… what? was, “I’m proud of my son.”
Dead. Gone. Didn’t happen. Nothing to see here, folks. Move on, now. And if you don’t, you’re a white racist. Or a Russian pawn. Or, if you wonder about who Blinken is serving, then you’re an anti-semitic.
Move on, now, folks. If you know what’s good for you…
Comment by michael | January 20, 2021 |
The American MSM, peopled by the likes of that “awful American”, Rupert Murdoch, is the American people’s worst enemy.
It is their job to keep the people “in the dark”……..
“If you don’t read the newspapers, you are uninformed. If you do read the Newspapers, you are Misinformed”…….Mark Twain.
Comment by brianharryaustralia | January 20, 2021 |