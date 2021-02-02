Fake News Over What’s Fit to Print a NYT Specialty

Like other establishment media, the NYT operates as a mouthpiece for wealth, power and privilege.

It long ago abandoned news fit to print, state-approved propaganda featured instead.

Relying on its reports for news, information and analysis assures mind manipulation over truth and full disclosure on major issues of the day.

The self-styled newspaper of record is consistently on the wrong side of cutting-edge ones relating to the health, welfare, and rights of ordinary Americans and others abroad.

Instead of denouncing US imperial wars on invented enemies, it cheerleads them.

Instead of opposing hazardous to health covid vaccines, it supports mass-vaxxing in flagrant violation of the Nuremberg Code.

Instead of advocating for peace, equity, justice and the rule of law, it long ago abandoned these principles.

In its latest edition, the Times reinvented what happened in the run-up to last November’s US presidential election and its aftermath.

It continued to suppress indisputable evidence of election fraud in a fake news piece titled: “Trump’s Campaign to Subvert the Election (sic).”

What happened last November was a selection, not an election, for the nation’s highest office.

Trump won. Biden lost. He’s now America’s 46th president, his predecessor a private citizen again.

The will of US dark forces triumphed over popular sentiment, rendering Biden/Harris illegitimate.

To its disgrace, the Times pretends otherwise.

A litany of bald-faced Big Lies defined its election reporting.

In its latest edition, it defied reality once again by falsely claiming the following:

“There was no substantial evidence of election fraud (sic), and there were nowhere near enough ‘irregularities’ to reverse the outcome in the courts (sic).”

“Mr. Trump did not, could not, win the election, not by ‘a lot’ or even a little (sic).”

“Allegations of (Dem) malfeasance had disintegrated in embarrassing fashion (sic).”

No “suitcase(s) of illegal ballots” were found (sic).”

“Dead voters… turn(ed) up alive (sic).”

No evidence showed “Dominion Systems voting machines had transformed thousands of Trump votes into Biden votes (sic).”

All of the above are bald-faced Big Lies, further proof that the self-styled newspaper of record is a lying machine, that nothing it reports on major issues can be taken at face value.

It called legitimate efforts to expose brazen election fraud by Trump’s legal team “an extralegal campaign to subvert the election (sic), rooted in a lie so convincing to some of his most devoted followers that it made the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol almost inevitable (sic).”

No “deadly” assault on Capitol Hill occurred.

It was stormed by anti-Trump hooligans, bussed in for the orchestrated anti-DJT false flag — falsely blamed on him and his supporters who had nothing to do with what happened.

The Times reinvented reality with its fake news claims.

Throughout Trump’s tenure, it consistently bashed him for the wrong reasons, ignoring his real wrongdoing because the vast majority in Washington share guilt.

Trump’s upcoming Senate trial next week for inciting insurrection lacks legitimacy.

With the vast majority of Republicans opposing the phony charge, acquittal is virtually certain.

A two-thirds Senate super-majority required to convict is nowhere in sight.

Substituting fiction for fact, the Times said the following:

Pre-and-post-Election 2020, “forces of disorder were… directed by (Trump) in one final norm-defying act of… reality-denying (sic).”

His legal team “skated the lines of legal ethics and reason (sic).”

Daily “the lie grew (sic), finally managing to… upend the peaceful transfer of power that for 224 years had been the bedrock of American democracy (sic).”

What the Times calls “democracy,” is government of, by, and for privileged interests exclusively at the expense of most others.

It’s been the American way from inception that includes numerous past instances of federal, state and local election fraud since at least the early 19th century.

Throughout his tenure, Trump was wrong time and again on domestic and geopolitical issues.

On brazen Election 2020 fraud, he’s right. Indisputable evidence backs him.

Anti-Trump dark forces manipulated results in key battleground states to hand Biden/Harris the election DJT legitimately won.

Elected to a second term, he’s out, Dems in the old-fashioned way — by brazen election fraud carrying the day.

Claims by the Times otherwise blackens its tattered reputation more than already.

Its overly-lengthy piece was long on fake news propaganda — bereft of journalism the way it should be, what’s absent in virtually all its reports on major issues, rubbish featured instead.

The bottom line is that now-private citizen Trump was denied reelection by brazen fraud.

Fake news claims otherwise by the Times and other establishment media represent some of the worst fourth estate rubbish in memory.

Their Election 2020 reports read like bad fiction, reality airbrushed out in support of loser Biden over winner Trump.