Whitney Webb Interview – Starbucks COVID Connection, GameStop Suspicions & WEF Cyber Pandemic Simulations
Ryan Cristián | The Last American Vagabond | February 1, 2021
Joining me today is Whitney Webb to discuss some of her recent research into an alarming connection Starbucks has to the COVID-19 vaccine agenda, as well as some suspicions about the GameStop fiasco, as well as the WEF and its “Cyber Pandemic” simulations.
Video Source Links:
Gamestop
https://wallstreetonparade.com/2021/01/gamestop-promoter-keith-gill-was-no-amateur-trader-he-held-sophisticated-trading-licenses-and-worked-in-the-finance-industry/
https://wallstreetonparade.com/2021/01/gamestop-shares-dark-pools-owned-by-goldman-sachs-jpmorgan-ubs-et-al-have-made-tens-of-thousands-of-trades/
https://wallstreetonparade.com/2021/01/gamestop-shares-5-count-felon-jpmorgan-could-have-made-upwards-of-174-million-yesterday/
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/29/app-robinhood-gamestop-class-action-lawsuit.html
https://pulse2.com/donotpay-robot-lawyer-raises-4-6-million/
https://socialdraft.com/pt/snoop-dogg-invests-50-million-in-reddit/
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/28/gamestop-republicans-warn-of-trump-style-populist-revolution.html
https://investorplace.com/2021/01/pltr-stock-13-things-to-know-about-frequent-wsb-reddit-target-palantir-on-demo-day/
Starbucks
https://www.govtech.com/health/Washington-Draws-on-Private-Sector-Experts-for-Vaccine-Rollout.html
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/washington-state-taps-starbucks-help-covid-vaccine-rollout-n1254607
https://seattle.eater.com/2021/1/19/22239198/starbucks-helping-washington-covid-vaccine-rollout
https://medium.com/wagovernor/inslee-announces-state-plan-for-widespread-vaccine-distribution-and-administration-62196dcf5ecf
https://stories.starbucks.com/stories/2021/offering-to-serve-starbucks-joins-effort-to-help-speed-covid-19-vaccination-delivery/
https://indd.adobe.com/view/1cf8a47e-8cb0-4de8-9237-ab6ce31e7701
https://www.challengeseattle.com/our-members
https://globalassets.starbucks.com/assets/b8aff5b9920e457a8bf8c986d25206ff.pdf
https://www.fool.com/investing/2016/12/21/starbucks-has-big-plans-for-artificial-intelligenc.aspx
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/how-starbucks-is-using-ai-to-fuel-its-growth-deepen-customer-relationships/ar-BB1c46Ta
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/starbucks-one-ai-enabled-coffee-202146442.html
https://stories.starbucks.com/stories/2020/how-starbucks-plans-to-use-technology-to-nurture-the-human-spirit/
https://www.geekwire.com/2019/digital-initiatives-artificial-intelligence-continue-fueling-innovation-starbucks/
https://www.geekwire.com/2019/microsoft-teams-starbucks-predictive-drive-thru-ordering-bean-cup-blockchain/
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/mar/01/children-work-for-pittance-to-pick-coffee-beans-used-by-starbucks-and-nespresso
https://news.mongabay.com/2019/05/slave-labor-found-at-second-starbucks-certified-brazilian-coffee-farm/
https://fairworldproject.org/starbucks-has-a-slave-labor-problem/
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/09/24/business/starbucks-falls-short-after-pledging-better-labor-practices.html
https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/resources/videos/build-2019-starbucks–deep-brew–hyper-personalization-applications-with-reinforcement-learning-at-starbucks/
https://news.microsoft.com/transform/starbucks-turns-to-technology-to-brew-up-a-more-personal-connection-with-its-customers/
https://stories.starbucks.com/stories/2019/knowledge-is-valuable-coffee-journey-going-digital-for-customers-farmers/
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply