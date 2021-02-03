United Airlines CEO: MANDATORY Vaccines “Will Become What Most Companies Do”

In a speech to business leaders in Chicago, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said that he expects business to demand employees be vaccinated, and that people will accept it just as they have accepted wearing masks.

Appearing at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday, Kirby pushed mandatory vaccines for employees, saying “It will just become what is expected and what most companies do.”

“Once the ball gets rolling, it’s going to roll all the way to the bottom,” he declared, adding that “a big second wave” of companies will mandate vaccines in a snowball effect.

“I’m realistic enough, while I think it’s the right thing to do, to know United Airlines alone can’t do it and have it stick. There don’t have to be a ton of others, but there have to be others,” Kirby urged.

Kirby further pointed out that companies can require workers to get the vaccine under a ruling by The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Kirby also said he supports the introduction of vaccine passports not only for air travel, but for everyday activities such as attending concerts or going to the cinema.

“It gives people a pretty strong incentive, because that’s the way they can get their life back,” Kirby proclaimed, adding “We think it’s a key to opening not just international borders and aviation, but the economy.”

As we have highlighted, a barrage of travel industry and tourism insiders, have called for vaccine passports, with many countries setting about implementing the systems.

Globalists, such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, have expressed concerns that there are too many disparate systems emerging, and have called for standardisation across the world.