CUOMO’S NURSING HOME NIGHTMARE

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | February 4, 2021

Despite attempts to conceal information by the Governor and his allies, Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home death scandal from last Spring, which could be responsible for 6,500 deaths, is finally coming to a head. Is a cover-up about to be exposed?

SECOND THOUGHTS ABOUT COVID VACCINE?

Reports of adverse reactions from the #Covid19 vaccines have piled up and recent polls have shown that 51% of Americans will delay or refuse the shot altogether. Why are people refusing?

Flip-Floppers Caught Flailing

The biggest medical and political leaders in the country have flip-flopped on every #Covid19 policy decision.

February 6, 2021

