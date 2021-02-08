Iran to withdraw from NPT if US does not lift sanctions: FM spokesman
By Yusef Jalali – Press TV – February 8, 2021
Tehran – You first, me next.
Since Joe Biden became the [proclaimed] new US president, Tehran and Washington have each been asking the other side to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.
On Sunday, Joe Biden said the US will not lift the sanctions until Iran stops enriching Uranium.
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, however, made it clear, saying his country will live up to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal IF the US removes the sanctions it illegally re-imposed against Tehran.
Once hailed as a victory for diplomacy, the nuclear deal has been hanging in the balance since Donald Trump pulled his country out of the international accord unilaterally and reinstated sanctions against Iran in 2018.
In return, Tehran began a gradual suspension of its nuclear commitments, the last of which was the resumption of Uranium enrichment at the 20-percent purity level.
In December last year, the Iranian parliament also passed a bill requiring the government to limit the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspection of the country’s nuclear sites. The law also tasks the government to pull Iran out of the Non-Proliferation Treaty as of February the 20th.
I asked Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman if Tehran is determined to do so; he said it was up to the US.
Since the US left the deal, the remaining signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action have been trying to save the deal, which promised Iran the lifting of sanctions in return for the country’s curb on its nuclear program.
Iran says the three European parties to the pact have done nothing to offset the impact of the US’s withdrawal from the accord.
The Islamic Republic says its steps toward suspending its JCPOA commitments are within the framework of the nuclear deal and seek to keep the balance between its obligations and rights under the agreement.
Now as Iran and the US are stuck in a standoff, Tehran says the ball is in Joe Biden’s court. The Islamic Republic has made it clear that there’s only one way ahead to save the 2015 nuclear deal; the US should lift all sanctions; or else, Tehran will continue to scale back its obligations to the JCPOA.
Who does one trust in this JCPOA deal? The side that pulled out of the original agreement, or the side that has complied with the agreement? The USA has never demanded that Israel stops enriching Uranium.
It really is pathetic how the USA has “No Rules” for Israel, and “Rules” for anyone/everyone else.
