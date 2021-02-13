Aletho News

What About Excess Mortality? – Questions For Corbett

Corbett • 02/12/2021

Stephen writes in to ask about excess mortality. What is this number, how do we find it, and what does it tell us (or fail to tell us) about what happened in 2020? Is there a slam dunk argument here to destroy the COVID narrative? And, if not, what is the real lesson of this hunt for excess deaths? Join James for an in-depth exploration of these issues in this week’s Questions For Corbett.

SHOW NOTES

Excess mortality during the Coronavirus pandemic (Our World in Data)

The deadly toll of Covid-19 in Spain’s care homes: 29,800 fatalities

COVID-19: How mortality rates in 2020 compare with past decades and centuries

Excess Mortality – What You Aren’t Being Told 🤫

Study: Most N.Y. COVID Patients on Ventilators Died

The 4th Annual Fake News Awards!

EXCESS MORTALITY – WHAT YOU AREN’T BEING TOLD – DR SAM BAILEY

Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Nine

COVID-19 Linked Hunger Could Cause More Deaths Than The Disease Itself, New Report Finds

SA researchers say lockdown ‘nearly 30 times more deadly’ than disease

2020 Was Especially Deadly. Covid Wasn’t the Only Culprit.

What NO ONE is Saying About The Corona Crisis

Same Facts, Opposite Conclusions – #PropagandaWatch

Gunshots, Motorcycle Deaths Count as COVID Casualties

Johns Hopkins Researcher: No Excess Deaths from COVID-19; Official Stats Are Misleading, Indicating Misclassification

https://www.euromomo.eu/graphs-and-maps

