WHO-sponsored review of ivermectin trials indicates 83% reduction in covid mortality

Swiss Policy Research | December 31, 2020 (updated)

Dr Andrew Hill of the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Liverpool (UK) is currently performing a WHO-sponsored review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials of ivermectin against covid. In the following 12-minute video, Dr Hill is presenting his preliminary results, which indicate a highly significant 83% reduction in covid mortality (95% CI 65%-92%).

This result is based on in-hospital trials, so it does not yet take into account early ambulatory and prophylactic treatment. The authors of the review intend to include three more trials, due to be published sometime in January, before providing a final conclusion. At the end of his presentation, Dr Hill describes low-cost ivermectin as a potentially “transformative treatment” against covid.

Update January 20: The final analysis has been published as a preprint on Research Square. It found a 75% reduction in covid mortality and will be continually updated with future trial results.

Additional material

Where to buy Ivermectin

If not available locally, Ivermectin can be bought from Indian pharmaceutical exporter Kachhela Medex Ltd. Patients are asked to consult a doctor. Do not buy drugs from dubious online stores.

