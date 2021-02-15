Disappearing Freedoms in America

The self-styled land of the free and home of the brave exists only in Hollywood films, television productions, mind-manipulating classrooms at all levels, and Big Media propaganda reports.

The real thing disappeared long ago.

Activist attorney, law professor, author and public advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sounded the alarm in a straight talk letter and report to 100,000 lawyers on the urgency of “protecting individual rights” at a time when they’re disappearing altogether that demands action to halt the US road to tyranny.

Seasonal flu-renamed covid is the invented driving force behind what’s going on.

RFK Jr.: Covid is “an opportunity of convenience for totalitarian elements who have put individual rights and freedoms globally under siege.”

“A (diabolical) medical cartel composed of pharmaceutical industry, government regulators, financial houses, and telecom and internet billionaires are systematically obliterating freedom of speech and assembly, religious worship, property rights, jury trial, due process, and — ultimately” what remains of a free and open society in the US, West, and elsewhere to be eliminated for unchallenged control by Big Government and Big Money.

Looking ahead, the alternative for freedom-loving people is either mass-activism against what’s going on or face serfdom under totalitarian rule, enforced by police state harshness.

Shockingly, over half of US children “have chronic health issues, (including) allergies, ADHD, autism, eczema, asthma, obesity, autoimmune conditions and more,” RFK Jr. explained.

What was rare when he was growing up is commonplace today.

US children now “receive 72 mandated doses of 16 vaccines, prior to age 18” — their young bodies pumped full of dangerous toxins

They don’t protect and are destroying their health and well-being.

Numerous “peer-reviewed studies (show) vaccines (are) the primary culprit in this public health calamity.”

“That isn’t stopping our health authorities from mandating more hugely subsidized, shoddily tested, zero-liability vaccines for children.”

Highly toxic covid vaccines to be shunned, not taken as directed, represent a potential motherlode of big bucks for Pharma bandits — who don’t give a damn about protecting health and well-being, just the opposite.

They’re poisoning millions of Americans and countless abroad with what just societies would ban.

Kids in America aren’t permitted in classrooms without receiving up to 75 shots that are eroding their health and shortening their lifespan.

“After studying this subject for years, I am more horrified than ever by the system’s pervasive corruption,” said RFK Jr.

An epidemic of vaccine-related harm to human health and well-being goes on with full support and encouragement of US ruling authorities.

Adults like children are harmed by a nation indifferent to their lives, health, welfare and safety.

If covid vaccines are mandated ahead for access to public places, for work, education, and normality in our lives, full-blown tyranny will have arrived in the US.

Kennedy’s report is titled “Protecting Individual Rights in the Era of COVID-19,” its key points stating:

Mandatory vaxxing breaches the Nuremberg Code and other international human rights laws.

Seasonal flu-renamed covid is a diabolical pretext for mass-vaxxing.

Mandating this practice rests on the shaky foundation of a Supreme Court ruling over a century ago that’s no longer relevant in today’s America.

New millennium “sanitation, hygiene, refrigeration, and the provision of clean water produced dramatic declines in infectious disease” — unrelated to vaxxing.

Vaxxing in the US causes an epidemic of harm to individuals unaware of the risks.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a state-sponsored scam, capturing a scant 1% of adverse events that include serious illness and deaths from vaxxing.

The system is rigged for Pharma and other corporate predators at the expense of human rights, health, welfare, and safety.

Pharma cannot be held liable for harm caused by vaxxing — no matter how serious.

Pharma and other corporate giants are virtually free to do whatever they wish in pursuit of maximum revenue, profits and market share.

Though mandated to study vaccine injuries, HHS in cahoots with Pharma hasn’t done it in over 30 years.

The above and much more are proof positive that Big Government, Big Pharma, Big Media, and Big Money are the mortal enemies of freedom loving people everywhere.